How Much Should You Spend on a Wedding Gift? Navigating Etiquette in a Costly Era

As wedding expenses soar and traditions shift, Canadians are rethinking wedding gift budgets. Explore the factors influencing gift amounts, from inflation to evolving couple preferences, and learn why there's no one-size-fits-all answer.

Wedding season is in full swing across Canada, and many guests are facing the perennial question of how much to spend on a wedding gift.

This dilemma is amplified by rising costs and evolving traditions. According to industry reports, the average Canadian wedding now costs between $30,000 and $42,000, while inflation has driven up expenses for hotels, flowers, food, and beverages. Guests must balance etiquette with personal finances, especially as more couples request cash gifts or honeymoon contributions instead of traditional registry items. Experts emphasize that there is no fixed rule; the amount should come from the heart and align with one's means.

The old adage of covering the cost of the meal is considered outdated by many, and social media can sometimes create unrealistic expectations. Changing lifestyles also play a role, as many couples already have established households and prefer experiences or monetary contributions. Ultimately, gift-giving remains a personal decision influenced by relationship closeness and individual circumstances





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