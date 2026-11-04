Diesel fell 13 cents to 256.5 cents per litre in Nova Scotia and gas dropped 11 cents in Toronto to $1.67. Analysts say lower fuel prices may not immediately reduce grocery bills.

Diesel prices fell by 13 cents in many parts of Nova Scotia on Wednesday morning, bringing the cost to 256.5 cents per litre, with similar drops across Canada.

Regular self-serve gasoline also fell in several provinces, including an 11 cent drop in Toronto that brought gas prices to $1.67 a litre. The price plunge followed a blue wave in the U.S. midterm elections, which triggered a drop in gas prices. Paul Hollingsworth reported on how long the decline will last.

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Midterm Election Results Impact Fuel Prices

The U.S. midterm elections are now over, and there is speculation about whether sweeping losses for Republicans could affect President Donald Trump's policies regarding the wars with Iran and Ukraine, which would impact global fuel supplies. Colin MacDonald was filling up his pickup truck with diesel at a truck stop in Enfield, N.S. He called the lower price fantastic and hopefully a sign of more things to come.

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He said a lot of people are struggling and just doing what they can to get by, so this will make many people happy. Trucker Roger Spicer said the diesel savings added up to major savings as he filled up his massive work truck. He estimated the diesel savings today will be about $60. He added the decreased price was welcome news at a time when everything is getting more expensive.

He said he is the same as everybody else, going to the grocery store, even filling up your car with gas, it all costs a lot. Analyst Carol Montreuil said the lower fuel prices are a reaction to global market optimism about the wars involving Iran and Ukraine. There is still no resolution, but there are hopes for it, said Montreuil, who is a vice-president with the Canadian Fuels Association.

Crude Oil Price Decline Benefits Consumers

He said this is really reflecting on the price of crude, which has come down significantly in the past couple of days, and that is great news for consumers. Montreuil said the North American economy is largely fuelled by diesel. Growing energy and transportation costs have been passed on to Canadians who have been forced to pay more for everyday purchases.

People have seen the prices of everything go up and that includes the prices of that food and transportation, said Montreuil. The impact is being felt in all sectors including agriculture. Dalhousie University professor and food researcher Sylvain Charlebois pointed out Canada's food inflation rate in September was 2.2 per cent. But if shoppers were hoping lower diesel prices would lead to more affordable groceries, they will be disappointed, at least in the short term.

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Food Inflation Remains High Despite Fuel Drop

Everything that is hauled in is based on contracts that were signed a few months ago, said Charlebois. Seeing fuel prices drop is a really good sign but those prices need to remain low for a while. Montreuil said the focus will now be on U.S. President Donald Trump.

Now with the U.S. midterm elections over, he wonders whether sweeping losses for Republicans would affect Trump's policies regarding the wars with Iran and Ukraine, which would have an impact on fuel supplies around the world. The political shift has already influenced energy markets, with the blue wave triggering the plunge in gas prices.