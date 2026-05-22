The article discusses concerns related to the FIFA World Cup and other stories, including bond yields rising worldwide.

How much are FIFA World Cup games costing Canadian taxpayers? Take our business and investing news quiz for the week ending May 22. Join us each week to test your knowledge of the stories making headlines.

Our business reporters come up with the questions, and you can show us what you know. As the situation worsens in Cuba, a Canadian miner is initiating a steeply discounted sale and a couple of executives made some tone-deaf comments. This was the week when we all started to wonder how much soccer is too much after we learned that Canadian taxpayers are putting up more than $1-billion for the dubious privilege of co-hosting this summer’s World Cup.

How much in public funding does that work out to per game? A, B, C, D SpaceX announced the largest initial public offering in history. The deal, which could value the entire company at around US$1.75-trillion, highlights the otherworldly ambitions of founder Elon Musk. Mr. Musk faced a jury last week who ruled against him in his case against OpenAI and its top executives.

Bond yields surged around the world because of concerns about rising inflation and uncertainty created by the attack on Iran. The U.S.-Israeli attack on Iran has raised concerns about bond yields worldwide. Bond yields have been surging in response to inflation and uncertainty caused by the attack, with long-term Government of Canada bond yields hitting their highest level in more than 16 years.

The nine-person jury found Mr. Musk’s claim that OpenAI’s top executives betrayed a shared vision to remain a non-profit dedicated to developing artificial intelligence for the good of humanity to be baseless. Before that, Tony Wakeham, the Premier of Newfoundland and Labrador, is in favour of striking a new deal so that he can explore partnering with Quebec on Churchill River power.

He reflected on the existing agreement and noted that he didn’t want to renegotiate from scratch but to use the existing agreement as the basis for a dialogue. Sam Jaber, a business-appointed member of a provincial investment agency, was handed a tough time by professional organizations who held that he was lacking the credentials he claimed to hold





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