How I Helped My Brother Heal After a 9/11-Related Bullying Incident

A sister's determined efforts to restore her brother's confidence after he became a target of prejudice stemming from the 9/11 attacks, highlighting the long road to healing and self-acceptance.

The article tells the story of Musfirah Jamal and her younger brother who faced a traumatic incident after a classmate placed pictures of the September 11, 2001 attacks in his backpack.

The incident, which occurred after the family moved from Dubai to Regina in 2022, deeply affected the brother, once a happy and outgoing child, causing him to withdraw and feel judged for being Muslim. Seeing her brother's distress, Musfirah took it upon herself to help him reclaim his joy and confidence through relentless, playful teasing and pranks. After months of effort, she succeeded in making him smile again, marking a turning point in his healing process.

Two years later, her brother is doing better, building friendships and developing a stronger sense of identity, though occasional moments of hesitation remain when interacting with those outside their Muslim community. Musfirah reflects on the importance of authoring one's own narrative rather than allowing others to define it through the lens of tragedy, emphasizing that while the past cannot be changed, the future remains within one's control.

The piece underscores the enduring impact of prejudice and the power of familial love and resilience in overcoming adversity





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Bullying 9/11 Muslim Identity Resilience Sibling Support

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