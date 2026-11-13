Documentarian Floyd Russ took psychedelic toad drug with Mike Tyson for Netflix film

Filmmaker Floyd Russ agreed to do the psychedelic compound 5-MeO-DMT with Mike Tyson so the boxer would answer all his questions for the Netflix documentary Tyson. Russ says Tyson consulted the toad before big decisions and credits it with saving his life.

Filmmaker Floyd Russ says he took the psychedelic drug known as the toad with Mike Tyson so the former heavyweight champion would answer all his questions for the Netflix documentary Tyson.

Russ asked Tyson why he climbed back into the ring at age 58 to fight Jake Paul. Tyson replied: The toad told me to. Anytime I have a big decision to make, I consult the toad. The four-hour film Tyson dropped on Netflix last month.

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Tyson's Rise And Rehabilitation

It profiles Tyson's rise, fall and the rehabilitation of his reputation and brand. It chronicles the extreme poverty of his upbringing in New York, his hedonistic lifestyle, his first marriage, domestic abuse allegations, biting Evander Holyfield and Lennox Lewis, his rape conviction, and the bereavements that haunted his life. Russ said Tyson is a very emotional person whose life is a complete roller coaster. You might get one Mike Tyson one day and another the next.

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You might even get a different Mike Tyson after lunch. The film covers the moment Tyson was on the brink of becoming the youngest ever world heavyweight champion, when he lost both his mother and his mentor and trainer Cus D'Amato. Russ recalled Tyson crying in the first episode and asking: What's wrong with me? Is there something wrong with me?

All these motherf**kers are going to think that I'm weak. Russ said it is quite the opposite, because to show your emotions is a strength. In his role as interviewer, Russ at times seems to play Tyson's therapist, leading him back inside dark memories without getting sucked in. If he's crying, I'm trying to keep it together, Russ said.

The Filmmaker's Interview Strategy

Trying to move the conversation forward, making sure that we don't unravel. Russ went toe to toe with Tyson over eight intense interview sessions spanning close to a year. He said it was Tyson's vulnerability that was most compelling. Behind that masculine figure, there's a fragile man.

He's utterly fragile, and I think that's something that I find the most refreshing about him. Russ said he could not think of a more epic subject, and he learned that his best strategy each round was to emulate Tyson's fighting style. With Mike, it's about respect, he said. If you can challenge him, he will respect you.

He's media trained in his own way, meaning he has no media training. He will either like what you were talking about and go to an interesting place, or just shut down. If you just ask him all the questions he wants to be asked, he's not going to respect you. Toad is shorthand for the psychoactive compound 5-MeO-DMT, a Schedule I controlled substance derived from the venom of the Sonoran Desert Toad.

Tyson's wife, Lahika Kiki Spicer, describes it as ego death. Tyson believes it has helped him face his many demons, kick a cocaine habit and be more present for his family. According to Russ, Tyson has sought out the treatment hundreds of times. At first, I thought it was a joke, Russ explained.

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The Toad And Ego Death

He's like, If it wasn't for the toad, you wouldn't be interviewing me. None of it, nobody would even be talking about Mike Tyson. I would probably be dead. Russ said Tyson often mentioned doing the drug together, and Spicer called to say Mike would like to do the toad with him next week.

In the final episode of Tyson, the boxer asks Russ to do toad with him. I don't know if I can, the director is heard responding nervously. Ultimately, Russ agreed, knowing it would seal the bond between them. Russ says Tyson never talks about what he experiences under the influence.

Russ Experiences The Toad

He documented Tyson inhaling smoke via a pipe, lying back in a peaceful outdoor setting, grunting, sometimes laughing and sometimes shouting as if in anguish. When it was Russ's turn, he said he felt faint for 20 to 30 minutes, felt transported to a different place, and then calmly woke up. It feels like you're reborn, basically. The way I describe it is if you could remember your own birth, he said.

There to greet Russ as he came around was the tattooed face of one of the once-most feared athletes in the world. There's Mike Tyson, like two feet to the right of me, looking back at me and he's just like, How are you doing? And I just started laughing, Russ said. The scene is a metaphor for Tyson's own rebirth.

A man who came from nothing, who had everything and then lost it all, who has spent his life trying to find himself, seems to finally be at some kind of peace. But that does not mean Tyson is able to watch the film of his life without experiencing some disco