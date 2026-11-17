Ottawa's mayor and councillors are set to receive a pay raise in 2027, with salaries rising to $228,000 and $137,000 respectively.

Ottawa's mayor and councillors are set to receive a pay raise in 2027. One of the first orders of business for Ottawa's newly sworn-in council will be whether to vote themselves a pay raise for 2027.

The 2026-30 Council Governance Review proposes adjusting salaries in the 2027 City of Ottawa budget to align with the current average of single-tier comparator municipalities. Under the plan, the salary for a councillor will rise from $119,692 to $137,000. Mayor Mark Sutcliffe's salary will increase from $213,921 to $228,000. CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the salaries for elected officials in Ottawa and across Canada.

Also read IIHF confirms Russia barred from 2027 World Juniors in Alberta, Norway set to replace

Ottawa Mayor Pay Compared With Ontario

A salary of $228,000 would make Mayor Sutcliffe one of the highest paid mayors in Ontario and across Canada. Here is a look at the salaries for mayor in Ontario in 2025: Markham Mayor Frank Scarpitti: $308,179; Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow: $240,349; Windsor Mayor Andrew Dilkens: $218,949; City of Vaughan Steven De Duca: $218,544; Burlington Mayor Marianne Meed Ward: $214,252; Ottawa Mayor Mark Sutcliffe: $213,921; Hamilton Mayor Andrea Horwath: $212,764; Whitby Mayor Elizabeth Roy: $210,673; Oakville Mayor Rob Burton: $210,447; Richmond Hill Mayor David West: $210,265; Ajax Mayor Shaun Collier: $205,161.

Advertisement

The mayor of Mississauga earned $156,170 in 2025 and received $67,289 for sitting on the Regional Municipality of Peel Council. Brampton's mayor earned $155,656 last year, plus received $67,289 for sitting on the Regional Municipality of Peel Council. Across Canada, the mayor of Edmonton will earn $229,863 this year, the mayor of Calgary earns $226,000 and the mayor of Vancouver will receive a salary of $214,442. Gatineau Mayor Maude Marquis-Bissonnette will earn $181,660 this year.

In 2024, the last year data was available, Montreal's mayor earned $132,840, plus $88,457 in additional compensation and allowances. Here is a look at some of the salaries for councillors across Canada. Toronto: $173,693 (2026). Mississauga: $99,246 plus $67,289 for Regional Municipality of Peel Council (2025).

Councillor Salaries Across Canada

Brampton: $99,217 plus $67,289 for Regional Municipality of Peel Council (2025). Edmonton: $129,865 (2026). Calgary: $128,159 (2026). Winnipeg: $125,906 to $142,273 (depending on roles - 2025).

Ottawa: $119,692 (2026). Hamilton: $112,176. Vancouver: $106,159 (2026). Halifax: $104,408 (April 1, 2025, to March 31, 2026).

Advertisement

The base salary for an MPP at Queen's Park increased to $157,360 a year in 2025. The Ontario government said annual increases would be tied to federal MP salaries. The premier's salary is $282,129. The salary for a cabinet minister increased to $223,909.

Provincial And Federal Salaries

The leader of the Official Opposition earns $244,207. An MP earns a salary of $217,700 a year. The Prime Minister of Canada earns an additional $217,700, while the leader of the Opposition earns an additional $103,700. According to the government, the Speaker of the House of Commons earns an additional $103,600 a year.

The base salary for a Senator is $192,700. According to the Library of Parliament website, the speaker of the Senate earns an additional $75,600, while the leader of the Government in the Senate earns an additional $103,800.