Yvette Purves of North York was shocked to receive a $15,327 water bill after years of estimated billing following the failure of a water meter transmission unit. The City of Toronto says it is working with her on flexible payments as it replaces aging MTUs across the city.

A North York senior is speaking out after receiving a water bill for $15,327 following years of estimated billing tied to a failed meter transmission unit.

Yvette Purves has lived in her North York home for the past 16 years. She said there is no sprinkler system and no pool in her backyard. She only has a few plants to water. That is why she was stunned to get a water bill for more than $15,000.

Also read Quebec grocery store believed to be oldest in North America revived with an Italian twist

North York Resident Stunned By Water Bill

I thought, how could it be so high? Like it is so much and I have several different bills to pay right now, said Purves. She said she was on estimated billing, and in March 2026 a new water meter was installed in her basement. Even after the water meter was installed, it still took eight months for Purves to get a bill.

Advertisement

When the bill finally arrived, she was shocked that it totalled $15,327. I want the city to know that it is not fair to do this to people and to estimate water bills for so long, said Purves. Purves has two bathrooms in her home. Last year she discovered there was a leaky toilet in the basement, and she is not sure how long there has been a problem.

I did have a running toilet at one time, and my son came and fixed it, said Purves. Most frustrating for Purves was that after she got the big bill, the city did not come over to inspect to see if she had a water problem. The City of Toronto is replacing almost half a million water meters in the city after about 30 per cent of them quit working.

City Explains Estimated Water Billing Issues

If a meter does fail, it will not provide accurate readings, and you will be charged estimated water bills until a reading is eventually done. That can pose a problem if you have a leak. In many cases, inflated water bills are caused by leaky toilets. When CTV News reached out to the City of Toronto, a spokesperson said: A bill this large can be difficult to manage.

We are working directly with this resident and helping them through the city process that allows for flexible payments or adjustments. Estimated bills use the property's past water use. They cannot account for changes, such as more people living in a home. We continue to ask customers to submit water meter readings manually to help keep their bills up to date.

The city is replacing water meter transmission units (MTUs) across Toronto to restore timely and up-to-date bills, and we have a dedicated support team available to assist residents through this transition. Water MTUs share water use data to the City so the City can issue timely bills. Some MTUs are failing earlier than expected, a challenge that has affected municipalities across North America.

Advertisement

Failed Transmission Units Cause Billing Errors

When an MTU fails, accounts are billed based on estimated water use using historical data until an actual water meter reading can be obtained. While estimated billing is typically close to actual water use, it cannot account for things like changes in new occupants in a home or undetected water leaks. In this case, the water meter was working properly, but the MTU failed, so the account was billed based on prior historical building consumption estimates for years.

Water use increased over the years due to a large increase in occupants living in the residence. Once a manual reading was provided, a one-time catch-up bill was issued to account for the difference between estimated and actual water use. By the end of September, 86,810 water MTUs have been replaced, and the program has ramped up to approximately 20,000 replacements per month. The city remains on track to replace all water MTUs by December 2028.

Purves believes the current billing system is flawed and unfair to residents. I want to save other people from getting a bill like this. I do not think we should be responsible if their meters do not send the right amount to them, said Purves. Residents can check for leaks by listening for the sound of running water.

You can also pour dye in the back of a toilet tank to see if it seeps into the bowl. If all the water is shut off in your home and the low flow indicator is turning on your water meter, that is a sign you may have a leak.