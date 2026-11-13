Nanos survey finds Canadian parents cut expenses and take on debt for children's activities

A Nanos Research survey commissioned by CTV News finds Canadian parents are limiting other expenses and sometimes going into debt to pay for their children's extracurricular activities, with younger parents facing greater financial pressure.

A new Nanos Research survey commissioned by CTV News found that Canadian parents are limiting other expenses just to cover the costs of their kids' extracurricular activities.

The survey also found that some parents go into debt to pay for those activities. It was conducted between Oct. 31 and Nov. 2, 2026, and asked 475 self-identified parents across the country about the actions they take to afford their kids' activities. It found that 30 per cent of respondents reduce other expenses, while 14 per cent said they go into debt.

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Six per cent of respondents forego savings for their children's education and two per cent work more to afford the costs. In rare cases, parents will dip into savings accounts or sell assets. There is significant pressure in terms of trade-offs, said Nik Nanos, founder and chief data scientist with Nanos Research.

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Parents Cut Expenses For Kids Activities

What is really striking about the numbers is that if you are under 35 years of age, all of those things and all of those stresses ramp up, he said. About four in 10 younger parents reduce expenses to pay for their kids' activities. Jessica Wruck pays about $10,000 every year for her two sons to play hockey, which includes travel and hotel costs, registration fees, and equipment.

If we want to put our kids in the sport and we understand the cost beforehand, something else has to give, she said. In certain cases, we will extend our debt a little bit. She tries to offset costs by buying used equipment. If possible, they stay with family during out-of-town tournaments instead of paying for a hotel room and they pack their own food instead of eating at the rink.

All those things help to sort of reduce your costs, Wruck told CTV News. People are still willing to do kids' sports, I think, even with the rising costs, Wruck said. Erin McCrea only enrolls her son, Anthony, in one extracurricular activity per year to help cut down on costs. He has tried martial arts and swimming lessons.

Right now, the 10-year-old participates in weekly art classes and hopes to take crocheting classes in the new year. The more we try, the more expensive it will get, McCrea said. She juggles the cost of Anthony's extracurricular activities with his after-school tutoring. McCrea says Anthony often gets experiences or activities as birthday and holiday gifts to help divide costs.

Activity Providers Face Rising Costs

Costs seem to be going up every year, she said. It gets expensive. Program providers are also feeling the pinch. Karen Welch-Smith owns Funky Artsmiths, the art studio where Anthony takes his classes.

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She charges about $500 for classes in the fall and winter session with supplies included. Even though it costs Welch-Smith more to purchase art supplies, she has not increased program fees over the last couple of years. Instead, she tries to find cheaper alternatives for supplies. We are aware that families are maybe more thoughtful with their spending, Welch-Smith said.

We try to keep costs down as much as we can. Despite the high cost of living, she has not seen a drop in registrations. Neither has Wruck, who runs a horse-riding centre south of Saskatoon. Rising costs have forced Wruck to increase lesson fees in order to cover overhead costs of the business.

As a parent who also struggles to pay for her children's activities, increasing fees is not a decision she takes lightly. I do not want to raise my prices so high that the average person cannot afford riding lessons, she said. But if we do not increase our costs, we are either losing money or the business is not going to stay afloat or we are not going to be able to eat.

The results come from an omnibus survey conducted by Nanos Research using a dual-frame hybrid telephone and online random survey. Nanos surveyed 1,058 Canadians, of which 475 self-identified as having children. The margin of error for this survey is plus or minus 4.5 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.