Canadian acquitted after tag-swapping drug smuggling at Pearson Airport

Megan Maurer was acquitted after police testified that luggage tag switching is a known issue at Toronto Pearson Airport, while another Canadian was sentenced to nearly 10 years in New Zealand for a similar case.

A Canadian woman has been found not guilty of drug smuggling after a court in Brampton, Ontario, accepted that luggage tag switching at Toronto Pearson International Airport is a real and ongoing problem.

Megan Maurer, 30, was arrested in late 2024 when border officers found 24.5 kilograms of cannabis, worth up to $170,000, in two suitcases bearing her name tags. The verdict came after RCMP officers and a Canada Border Services Agency agent testified that tag switching occurs at Pearson and called it a known and ongoing issue and trend. Justice Robert Tomovski said the testimony gave him reasonable doubt.

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W5 Investigation Exposes Tag Switching Scheme

The case is part of a broader investigation by CTV News W5, which first exposed the scheme in the documentary Trafficked: The Airport Conspiracy last May. The program revealed how Canadians were being wrongly accused in countries around the world. W5 has now identified more than two dozen cases, almost exclusively originating at Pearson Airport.

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The tag-swapping scheme works by having a corrupt airport employee remove the tag from an unsuspecting passenger's luggage and attach it to a suitcase filled with drugs. An accomplice then picks up the drug bag at its destination. Maurer was travelling from Calgary to Dusseldorf, Germany, with a layover at Pearson when customs officers found the cannabis. At trial, Crown lawyers argued that drug smuggling was the only reasonable inference.

But Maurer's lawyer, Jessica Zita, seized on CTV News' early coverage of tag switching and asked the officers about it. Zita said the officers acknowledged the issue, with two RCMP officers saying they had personally investigated multiple such incidents at Pearson. She called the testimony a new tool for defence lawyers. The judge referenced the tag-switching testimony in his not-guilty ruling.

Canadian Man Arrested for Meth in New Zealand

On the other side of the world, a Canadian man named Tawheed-Ul Moyeen, who goes by Tommy, was arrested in New Zealand two months after Maurer. He flew from Toronto to Auckland and checked a red suitcase at Pearson, but authorities in Auckland said they had his blue suitcase, which contained 23 kilograms of 80 per cent pure methamphetamine. Moyeen said in a phone interview from prison that the blue bag was not his.

His tag was on the handle, but someone else touched the bag. A Vancouver man, Le Tan Pham, checked an identical blue suitcase onto the same flight, filled with just six white towels. When Pham arrived in Auckland, he collected the drug bag with Moyeen's name on it. Both men had layovers in Dubai.

It is unclear whether the tag swap happened in Dubai or Toronto. Both were arrested. No evidence was presented that they knew each other or communicated. In the trial last year, the judge wrote that Pham's guilt was obvious and mocked his attempts at deception.

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The judge said Pham was a bad actor in a literal sense because his acting was bad. Pham claimed he checked a suitcase with only towels because he did not trust hotel towels, an explanation that did not wash with the jury. The judge ruled Pham was the catcher, tasked with picking up the drugs and getting them out of the airport. Moyeen's role, however, was found difficult to assess.

Contrasting Outcomes for Canadians Caught in Scheme

Unlike Maurer, Moyeen was found guilty and sentenced to almost 10 years in prison. His case highlights the opposite outcome for Canadians caught in the same scheme. Maurer's acquittal and Moyeen's conviction show how the same evidence can lead to different results in different countries. The W5 investigation continues to connect cases around the world.

The documentary Trafficked: The Airport Conspiracy first aired last May. Part four of the five-part investigation follows travellers who say they went from passenger to prisoner. The series is available on CTVNews.ca. Law enforcement is not usually eager to give defendants an easy out, Zita said.

But in Maurer's case, the officers' testimony worked. Zita said the case shows tag switching is more than a trend and may be a crisis for Pearson. She said the argument is now more palatable and available for use by other defence lawyers. If you have any information regarding tag switching or corruption at Canadian airports, please reach out to avery.haines@bellmedia.ca and jack.hauen@bellmedia.ca.