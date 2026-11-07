PEI woman rallies 100 blood donations for 60th birthday

Carol O'Hanley of Prince Edward Island marked her 60th birthday by organizing a blood donation campaign in Charlottetown that has already surpassed 50 donations and aims for 100 by year's end.

A Prince Edward Island woman marked her 60th birthday by rallying friends, family and colleagues to give blood in Charlottetown, with a goal of reaching 100 donations by the end of the year.

Carol O'Hanley had one wish for her milestone birthday: a blood donation for every candle on her cake, and then some. On the morning of Nov. 3, her supporters packed the Canadian Blood Services donor centre in Charlottetown to help make it happen. Her team, dubbed Bloody Brilliant at 60, had already made more than 50 donations this year, with more expected at the birthday event. It's hard turning 60, to be honest, O'Hanley said with a laugh.

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Rallying Friends And Colleagues

So, I wanted to make it something positive. She spent months rallying people from all corners of her life to take part in the campaign. Among them was Stuart Wight, whose blood was flowing a little slower than usual on donation day. He and his colleagues at O'Hanley's brokerage usually race to see who finishes their donation first.

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So many people need it, and you never know when it could be you or a loved one, Wight said. Pam Foy knows that reality firsthand. In 2015, she was diagnosed with breast cancer and needed blood transfusions during her treatment. Once I was eligible and in full remission, I decided that I would give back to Canadian Blood Services because they helped me when I needed it most, Foy said.

Recruiting One Million New Donors

She has joined O'Hanley's campaign, with three donations planned this year. Canadian Blood Services is on a mission of its own, aiming to recruit one million new donors by 2030. But for some people, getting past the fear of that first appointment is no small feat. I think there's still some lack of understanding of what a donation event looks like, what it's going to feel like, said Stephen Empringham, the organization's regional development manager for Atlantic Canada.

He added that staff truly care about making the experience enjoyable for donors. It's a very seamless and easy process when you walk in the donation centre, Empringham said. About a dozen of O'Hanley's recruits this week are facing the needle together as first-time donors. Darlene Balderston remembers finding strength in numbers as she prepared to donate for the first time.

Facing The Needle Together

I always wanted to donate and was terrified of needles my whole life. Absolutely terrified, Balderston said. I thought, okay, perfect opportunity. I'm going as a group.

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These are safe people. I'll be good. And I did it. And it was, honestly, it was the most amazing day ever.

O'Hanley, whose O-negative blood type makes her a universal red blood cell donor, hopes her birthday campaign will have a similarly lasting impact. She drew support from many parts of her life, including her 18-year-old son, who recently became eligible to donate. An old high school friend she had not seen in about two decades also joined the effort.

Setting Sights On Hundred Donations

Now, O'Hanley is setting her sights on 100 donations by the end of the year, or as many as she can get. You can literally save a life by coming here and spending less than an hour and donating blood, O'Hanley said. The campaign reflects a broader push by Canadian Blood Services to attract new donors and address ongoing demand for blood products across the country.

For first-time donors like Balderston and others in O'Hanley's group, the shared experience helped turn fear into a sense of accomplishment. O'Hanley said she hopes the momentum continues well beyond her birthday and encourages others to book an appointment. The team's progress toward its 100-donation goal will depend on continued support from friends, colleagues and newcomers to blood donation.