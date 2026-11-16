Western University engineers have created four realistic 3D printed hand puppets to feed baby raptors at Salthaven, preventing human imprinting so the birds can be released into the wild.

Western University's Faculty of Engineering has produced four new realistic 3D printed feeding puppets to help caregivers at Salthaven Wildlife Rehabilitation and Education Center feed young raptors while reducing the birds' contact with people.

The effort was reported by CTV London's Bryan Bicknell on November 16, 2026, highlighting how Western University and Salthaven are using new technology to help wildlife. Young birds of prey found in distress are often unable to feed themselves.

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3D Printed Puppets Avoid Human Imprinting

However, handfeeding them directly may not be the best solution either. They see you as Mom, explained Brian Salt, founder of the Strathroy area Salthaven Rehabilitation and Education Centre. That's a fail, as far as we're concerned because you can't release them like that because they relate to people more than they relate to their own kind, he further explained. The solution may lie in realistic 3D printed hand puppets.

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The arm goes right up in the sleeve, and then we use these forceps that go into the back there, and we can put food in there, and then we can feed the babies, said Salt, while demonstrating how the puppets work. This is far outside the realm of what mechanical engineers typically think they're going to do in their career, said Ryan Willing, an associate professor of mechanical engineering at Western.

Willing says the design came from Joel Sierra, a visiting undergrad student from Peru. He started the process by finding actual photographs of the birds that Brian wanted heads for. And he found some software that you could use to actually turn those images into 3D models, Willing explained. A local artist then painted the heads and canvas sleeves to match each species.

Spring Season Brings Baby Raptors

According to Salthaven, baby raptors often fall out of trees and out of their nests in the springtime, often caused by a windstorm, or other extraneous events. They'll have little chance of survival if they're not scooped up and brought somewhere to be nursed and fed. Salt says they're looking forward to trying out the puppets next year when any number of baby birds in distress find their way to the rehab centre.

If anybody out there finds baby raptors in the spring, they can feel comfortable that we can handle the baby raptors without imprinting them and be able to release them into their natural environment again so they can take care of themselves, Salt said. Salt says if you find a bird, you can contact Salthaven to make arrangements for it to be brought in for feeding and rehab.

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Puppets Ready for Spring Use

The new puppets are expected to be used in the spring when baby raptors are brought to the centre.