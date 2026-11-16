Houthis blame Saudi Arabia for strikes killing 3 in Yemen including a child

Houthi health authorities say two strikes killed three people including a child in Yemen, while Iran reports tankers hit mines in the Strait of Hormuz and Israel strikes an arms shipment near Lebanon.

Houthi health authorities said two strikes killed three Yemen is, including a child, in rebel-controlled areas of Yemen. Health Ministry spokesman Anees al-Asbahi blamed Saudi Arabia for the attacks.

The Saudi government did not immediately comment. A drone strike hit a house in the al-Sarar quarter of the capital, Sanaa, killing a child and wounding seven other people, al-Asbahi said. Separate airstrikes on Monday morning hit a private fuel station in Harf Sufian district in Omran province, about 50 kilometers (31 miles) north of Sanaa. Those strikes killed two people and wounded eight, according to al-Asbahi.

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Houthi Saudi Fighting Flares

The fighting between the Houthis and Saudi Arabia has flared since mid July, shattering a 2022 ceasefire that had largely stopped clashes in Yemen's civil war. The Houthis have launched missile and drone attacks on the kingdom, which responded with airstrikes on Houthi-held areas. The Houthis also attacked Saudi-backed government forces and captured strategic areas along the Red Sea and the Bab el-Mandeb strait, a crucial waterway for global trade.

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Iran's state TV said three oil tankers caught fire overnight and early Monday after hitting naval mines in the Strait of Hormuz. The report quoted separate statements from the naval arm of the Revolutionary Guard and the army. It warned shipping companies that a U.S.-supported route in the strait remains dangerous because of mines. No details were given on possible casualties or the flags the tankers were sailing under.

Mines have damaged six oil tankers since Sunday and pollution has affected the strait's coastlines, according to the Revolutionary Guard's navy. A British naval security agency said an unknown projectile struck a tanker attempting to transit through the Strait of Hormuz. The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Organization said the attack caused a fire in the vessel's engine room but no casualties were reported.

Strait Hormuz Oil Tanker Mines

The waterway, through which a fifth of the world's oil and gas supply transits in peacetime, has become the focal point of the U.S.-Iran conflict. Israel's military said it struck an arms shipment Monday near the village of Janta in northeastern Lebanon close to the border with Syria. It said the shipment contained weapons intended for Hezbollah to use against Israel. It was the first time in months the Israeli military said it struck an area deep inside Lebanon.

Lebanon's state-run National News Agency reported no casualties from the airstrike in the eastern Baalbek region. The latest Israel-Hezbollah war ended with a U.S.-brokered ceasefire on June 20. Israel still occupies dozens of towns and villages in southern Lebanon and has carried out detonations and airstrikes near its borders. A human rights group said Saudi Arabia executed two people, including an activist.

The European Saudi Organization for Human Rights identified the men as Jawad Abdullah Qureiris and Fadel Hassan al-Safwani. They were executed Saturday in the Eastern Province. Al-Safwani helped organize protests in the eastern city of Qatif calling for civil rights and the release of detainees. Qureiris was 16 when he took part in the protests.

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Saudi Arabia Human Rights Executions

Both were detained in 2020 and were among 210 people executed in Saudi Arabia so far this year, the rights group said. Jordan banned the messaging app Telegram on Monday, saying it was used to spread extremism and radicalization and threatened national security. Jordan's Public Security Directorate said it shut down the platform to stop attempts to disseminate illegal content and urged citizens to be cautious when using the app.

The directorate did not say how long the ban would last. The ban came one day after Jordan sentenced three men to death for a deadly attack on a Greek Orthodox Church in October. Authorities described the attackers as followers of an extremist ideology but said they were not tied to an organized group. It was not immediately clear if the ban was in response to the shooting.

Jordan TikTok Ban and Sentences

A spokesman for the directorate declined to provide more information on whether the ban was related. A spokesman for the kingdom did not immediately reply. Jordan banned TikTok in 2022 after violent protests over high fuel prices and a police officer was killed. Bahrain on Monday sentenced dozens of Shiite clerics to life in prison on terror-related charges.

Rights groups said the mass trial was marred by allegations of torture and violations of due process. The Bahrain High Criminal Court sentenced 64 defendants to life imprisonment and five others each received 15 years in prison, according to the Bahrain Institute for Rights and Democracy. The group said 56 defendants are in custody while 13 clerics were tried in absentia. The defendants were convicted of charges including establishing a terrorist group with the aim of overthrowing the government.