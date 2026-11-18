Housing Minister Gregor Robertson declined to reaffirm the Liberal government's pledge to double the annual pace of housing starts to roughly 500,000 over a decade. The promise was absent from Budget 2026, and the parliamentary budget officer says Ottawa is not on track to meet it.

Housing Minister Gregor Robertson declined to reaffirm the Liberal government's long-standing goal of doubling the pace of home building when pressed by reporters today in Ottawa.

The Liberals campaigned during the 2025 election on a pledge to double the annual pace of housing starts to roughly 500,000 over the course of a decade. But that promise was absent from the federal budget tabled earlier this month. The parliamentary budget officer said Tuesday that Ottawa is not on track to hit that goal. Robertson said today the government is doing everything it can to boost housing supply and is particularly focused on affordable housing.

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Election Pledge Missing From Budget

He said the government is working to stabilize downbeat housing markets in Toronto and Vancouver but added the government cannot force developers to build homes. The Liberal government set new goals in Budget 2026 to triple the pace of non-market housing construction over the next decade and to end homelessness. Robertson, who serves as Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, made the comments after rising during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill.

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The original promise to double housing starts was a centrepiece of the Liberal election platform. It aimed to reach approximately 500,000 new homes annually within ten years. The parliamentary budget officer's assessment on Tuesday indicated that current federal policies and funding are insufficient to reach that target. The budget did not include the pledge as a headline commitment.

Instead, the government has shifted focus to non-market housing, with a new goal to triple the pace of such construction over the next decade. Non-market housing includes affordable units, co-ops, and supportive housing. The government also aims to end homelessness, though Budget 2026 did not provide a detailed timeline or funding breakdown for that goal. Robertson emphasized that the government is taking action to boost supply, but he stopped short of repeating the original doubling target.

New Focus on Non-Market Housing

He pointed to efforts to stabilize markets in Toronto and Vancouver, where high interest rates and economic uncertainty have cooled activity. He also noted that the federal government cannot force private developers to build homes. That comment underscores the limited tools Ottawa has to directly influence construction volumes. Housing advocates and opposition critics have said the government is backing away from a key promise made during the 2025 campaign.

The budget's new focus on non-market housing is welcome, they say, but it does not replace the original target. The parliamentary budget officer's report on Tuesday added to concerns that the government is off track. The report did not provide a specific number for current housing starts, but it confirmed the trajectory falls short of 500,000 annually. Robertson's remarks today are the first public comments from a senior minister since the budget and the PBO report.

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Minister Declines to Reaffirm Target

He did not say whether the government still intends to meet the original pledge at any point. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 18, 2026.