Housing market remains resilient amid high mortgage rates

Despite the gloomy signals of high mortgage rates and rising, the housing market looks surprisingly resilient. Contract signings increased for three consecutive months, possibly due to a price expectation sync between buyers and sellers.

There are plenty of reasons to be worried about the housing market this spring, but surprisingly resilient buying and selling activity persists. Contract signings have increased for three consecutive months, possibly due to price expectation sync between buyers and sellers.

Mortgage rates remain high and rising, curbing affordability. However, these conditions appear to have little impact on buyers and sellers' willingness to compromise on price. Fewer price cuts this year suggest that sellers now understand what buyers are willing to pay, particularly in areas where prices have significantly fallen. Simple supply-demand factors also contribute to limited inventory, driving demand higher.

The market's momentum may continue as long as buyers and sellers can find common ground on price, but affordability's recent deterioration could potentially hinder demand





YahooFinanceCA / 🏆 47. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Resilient Housing Market Contract Signings Increase Price Expectation Sync Higher Mortgage Rates Supply-Demand Factors Limited Inventory Demand Driven By Supply-Demand Factors Price Negotiation

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

House Price Increase in Toronto: A Housing CrisisThe Toronto Real Estate Board reveals that house prices have risen dramatically in Toronto, making housing out of reach for many young adults. As stocks have historically provided better wealth-building opportunities than real estate, renting and investing in the stock market could be an alternative path to wealth-building.

Read more »

US labor market shows resilience in face of war; housing still subduedThe Kitco News Team brings you the latest news, videos, analysis and opinions regarding Precious Metals, Crypto, Mining, World Markets and Global Economy.

Read more »

Sault senior forced to seek emergency housing due to unsafe wiring disputePenny Powley-Hall, a 60-year-old Sault senior who has been battling her landlord for maintenance issues, lost power in her second-floor apartment due to unsafe wiring. The landlord received a notice to disconnect electricity 'on or about May 19,' but no comment was available from the landlord to the news. Currently, she has few options if forced to move out as it's difficult to afford temporary accommodation or find a market-rent apartment.

Read more »

Modular Housing Business Boosted by Province, Aiming to Increase AccessibilityAnthony and John McCrae, brothers and co-owners of ModBox Modular, a Thunder Bay-based business focused on constructing modular homes for remote First Nations communities in northern Ontario, received a $1 million boost from the province's Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation (NOHFC). ModBox Modular aims to make housing more accessible by utilizing winter seasonal ice road transport to deliver nearly completed homes and by building in climate-controlled facilities. The company recently expanded its facility with funding from NOHFC, acquiring new machinery, making renovations, and obtaining new equipment for increased production and innovative product offerings.

Read more »