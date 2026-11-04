Housing Expert Warns Against Repealing B.C. Housing Laws Amid Vacancy Glut

U.B.C. policy scholar Alexandra Flynn urges B.C. leaders to retain transformative housing targets despite empty condos, warning that repeal would ignore critical needs of low-income residents.

A prominent housing expert has issued a stark warning to British Columbia leaders regarding the province's current real estate landscape, urging them to resist political pressures to dismantle key housing legislation. Alexandra Flynn, a housing policy scholar at the University of B.C., argues that the visible surplus of vacant condominium units across the province should not be misinterpreted as a sign that the housing market is functioning correctly for everyone. She emphasizes that the existence of empty high-rise units masks a severe and ongoing shortage of affordable homes specifically designed for low-to-very-low-income residents.

Expert Analysis on Housing Market Vacancies

Flynn points out that while the public may point to thousands of empty condo units as proof that supply has finally met demand, this perspective overlooks the specific economic realities of the most vulnerable populations. The housing market in British Columbia is not a monolith, and a glut of luxury or high-density urban units does not translate into accessible housing for those struggling with cost-of-living crises. Consequently, viewing these vacancies as a complete solution is a dangerous oversimplification that could lead to flawed policy decisions. The fundamental disconnect between available inventory and the needs of lower-income households remains a critical issue that requires targeted legislative intervention rather than deregulation.

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Key Features of NDP Housing Legislation

The legislation in question was introduced by the outgoing New Democrat government led by Premier David Eby, and it represents one of the most transformative shifts in provincial housing policy in recent decades. A central component of this law was the legalization of higher densities on single-lot properties within municipalities that have a population exceeding 5,000 people. This change was designed to incrementally increase the housing supply by allowing for more efficient land use in communities that were previously restricted to single-family zoning. By enabling these denser developments, the province aimed to stimulate construction and provide more diverse housing options in growing areas across British Columbia.

Controversy Over Provincial Housing Targets

The legislation also included specific housing targets that local governments were expected to meet, a provision that sparked significant friction and heavy criticism from various municipal authorities across the province. Local leaders argued that they are better positioned than the provincial government to understand the unique needs and capacities of their own communities. Premier-designate Lorne Doerkson has explicitly promised to repeal these sections of the legislation, arguing that local communities possess a superior understanding of their specific housing requirements. This political move reflects a broader tension between provincial oversight and municipal autonomy in the realm of urban planning and development. Doerkson's stance suggests a return to a more decentralized approach, where local governments retain full control over density and zoning decisions without provincial mandates.

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The Case for Retaining and Refining Policy

Despite the political pushback and the promises of repeal, Alexandra Flynn strongly advocates for retaining the core substance of the housing targets while improving how they are communicated to the public and local officials. She describes the existing law as a powerful tool that can drive meaningful change if utilized correctly, suggesting that discarding it entirely would be a significant mistake. Flynn believes that the legislation needs refinement rather than abolition, specifically focusing on the clarity and delivery of housing targets to ensure better cooperation between levels of government. She argues that the substance of the policy is sound and addresses the structural issues that have contributed to the housing crisis. The goal should be to make the targets more practical and less adversarial, rather than removing them from the regulatory framework altogether.

Future Directions and Political Implications

Flynn cautions that the current moment is not the appropriate time to focus on repealing established housing measures, but rather on setting a clear and forward-looking agenda for the future. She asserts that this is a critical juncture where the province must commit to a new strategy that builds on existing frameworks rather than starting from scratch. The report detailing these insights was authored by Wolfgang Depner for The Canadian Press and was first published on November 4, 2026. As the political landscape in British Columbia shifts, the debate over how to effectively increase housing supply and affordability will continue to be a central issue for policymakers and residents alike. The outcome of this debate will likely shape the housing market for years to come, influencing everything from construction rates to community demographics. Stakeholders on all sides must now engage in a more nuanced discussion that balances local autonomy with the urgent need for increased density and affordable units across the province.