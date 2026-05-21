House to Vote on Legislation to Compel Trump to Withdraw from Iran War

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill, Thursday, April 23, 2026, in Washington. The House is expected to vote on legislation Thursday to compel U.S. President Donald Trump to withdraw from the war with Iran, a significant test of U.S. lawmakers’ willingness to go along with a conflict the president launched over two months ago without congressional approval.

The House is expected to vote on legislation Thursday to compel U.S. President Donald Trump to withdraw from the war with Iran , a significant test of U.S. lawmakers’ willingness to go along with a conflict the president launched over two months ago without congressional approval.

The vote is the latest effort by Democrats to rein in Trump’s military campaigns by using the War Powers Resolution of 1973. Previous votes on similar resolutions have failed, but Democrats are hoping that Thursday could be a turning point. One by one, a small but potentially crucial number of Republicans have sided with Democrats to check Trump’s power to continue the conflict





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Hakeem Jeffries House Minority Leader U.S. President Donald Trump Iran War Congress War Powers Resolution House Congressional House War Powers Resolution Of 1973

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