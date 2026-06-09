House Passes $70 Billion Immigration Enforcement Bill Without Democratic Support

The House passed a $70 billion funding bill for ICE and Border Patrol, with nearly all Republicans in favor and Democrats opposed, highlighting deep partisan divides on immigration enforcement.

The Republican-controlled House of Representatives passed a sweeping $70 billion funding bill for immigration enforcement agencies on Thursday, with a razor-thin 214-212 vote that fell almost entirely along party lines.

The legislation provides $38 billion for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), $26 billion for the Border Patrol, and an additional $5 billion for unforeseen costs. This funding frontloads routine annual appropriations, ensuring an uninterrupted flow of money as the Trump administration pursues its aggressive deportation agenda.

The bill now heads to the Senate, where it is expected to pass with similar partisan margins, though some Republican dissenters like Senator Lisa Murkowski of Alaska voted against it in the earlier Senate version. The vote came after weeks of negotiations that nearly derailed the legislation. Initially, the bill included $1 billion for White House security and a $1.8 billion fund to compensate individuals who claim they were unjustly investigated, provisions that proved politically toxic and were stripped out.

The final version focuses exclusively on immigration enforcement, a topic Republicans have touted as a defining issue for the upcoming midterm elections. House Speaker Mike Johnson celebrated the passage, stating, 'It is long overdue. We have to fund border security and immigration enforcement, and it is sad that Republicans have to do it on our own.

' The funding builds on nearly $140 billion already allocated to ICE and Customs and Border Protection last year, which Democrats criticized as wasteful and irresponsible. GOP leadership carefully managed the floor vote, sending lawmakers home early the previous week to avoid any procedural hiccups after the Senate completed an overnight session. Democrats vehemently opposed the bill, arguing that it hands the Trump administration a blank check without meaningful oversight or reforms.

They pointed to incidents such as the deaths of detainees in Minneapolis and reports of ICE purchasing private jets for leadership, as well as deplorable conditions in detention centers. Representative Hakeem Jeffries, the Democratic leader, accused Republicans of funding 'a violent mass deportation machine' and cutting access to Medicaid and nutrition assistance through earlier tax and spending cuts. Democrats had sought amendments requiring agents to display identification and obtain judicial warrants before entering private property, but these were rejected.

Representative Pete Aguilar questioned the lack of common sense in providing unlimited funds without reforms. Meanwhile, Republicans framed the vote as a matter of law and order, with Majority Whip Steve Scalise stating that a yes vote supports law enforcement and a no vote defunds the police. The partisan clash extended to the public sphere, with anti-ICE protesters demonstrating outside detention centers in cities like Newark, New Jersey.

The legislation comes at a critical time for the Department of Homeland Security, which is under new leadership after Trump replaced the secretary. The administration faces pressure from anti-immigration advocates to deliver on campaign promises of mass deportations, but has yet to reach its goal of one million deportations per year. Border czar Tom Homan has promised future enforcement actions, including hinting at operations in New York City, a Democratic stronghold.

At the same time, the administration is making it harder for legal immigrants to remain by attempting to end certain visa programs. The funding will support the ongoing operations of ICE and the Border Patrol, which have been criticized for their handling of detentions and deportations.

The debate over immigration remains deeply divisive, with Republicans arguing that robust enforcement is necessary for national security and the rule of law, while Democrats contend that the funds enable human rights abuses and circumvent due process. As the bill moves to the Senate, the outcome will likely reinforce the partisan lines that have defined the immigration issue in Congress





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Immigration Enforcement ICE Funding Border Patrol House Vote Partisan Divide

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