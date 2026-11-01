House Fire in North York Newtonbrook Sends One Person to Hospital

A house fire in North York's Newtonbrook neighbourhood early Saturday sent one person to the hospital with minor injuries. Toronto Fire Service responded to 14 Bowerbank Dr near Yonge and Cummer.

A single individual was transported to a medical facility following a significant residential blaze that erupted in the Newtonbrook area of North York during the early hours of Saturday morning. The incident occurred at the residence located at 14 Bowerbank Drive, which is situated in close proximity to the major intersection of Yonge Street and Cummer Avenue in Toronto.

Early Morning Emergency Response

Toronto Fire Service officials reported receiving a call for service just before three in the morning after residents and witnesses reported visible flames emanating from the property. Upon the arrival of emergency crews at the scene, they were immediately confronted with a structure that was fully engulfed in fire, prompting the deployment of a rapid and aggressive initial attack strategy to contain the spreading flames and prevent further structural damage.

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Fire Escalates to Second Alarm

The intensity of the blaze quickly necessitated an escalation in resources, leading authorities to upgrade the response to a second alarm designation. A media representative for the department noted that the fire rapidly moved through the entire home, creating hazardous conditions that required extensive efforts to bring under control. Video footage captured at the scene depicted large volumes of thick smoke and heavy flames billowing from the roof and the rear section of the dwelling.

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Injuries and Ongoing Investigation

Emergency medical personnel from Toronto Paramedic Services attended to the victim, treating and transporting one patient to a local hospital where their injuries were assessed and described as minor in nature. Despite the successful resolution of the medical emergency, the cause of the fire remains under investigation by Toronto Police and fire officials, who stated that the origin is currently unknown as crews maintain a fire watch on the property.