House Ethics Committee to Review Conflict of Interest Act, Focusing on Blind Trusts and Party Leadership

The House of Commons ethics committee has initiated a study of the federal Conflict of Interest Act, with specific emphasis on limiting the use of blind trusts and tax havens. The review will also assess extending the Act's standards to party leadership candidates. This follows questions regarding Prime Minister Mark Carney's financial holdings.

The House of Commons ethics committee has approved a motion to thoroughly examine the federal Conflict of Interest Act. This review will specifically concentrate on curbing the utilization of blind trusts and tax havens , while simultaneously extending the standards outlined in the Act to encompass candidates vying for party leadership positions. The motion, spearheaded by Conservative Member of Parliament Michael Barrett, successfully cleared the parliamentary committee on Wednesday.

The vote outcome was five to four, with every Liberal MP opposing the motion. This development follows a detailed briefing presented to the committee by the Conflict of Interest and Ethics Commissioner, Konrad von Finckenstein. During this briefing, Barrett, along with fellow Conservative MP Michael Cooper, directly questioned von Finckenstein regarding Prime Minister Mark Carney's blind trust arrangements. Concerns were raised regarding the adequacy of transparency concerning Carney's financial holdings, and the roles of Carney's chief of staff and the Clerk of the Privy Council – both political appointees – in managing the prime minister's conflict of interest screening processes. \The focus of the study stems from inquiries surrounding the holdings of Prime Minister Mark Carney, which have sparked considerable debate and criticism from the opposition. Carney's professional background, including his tenure as a central banker and his various roles in the private sector, such as serving on the board of Brookfield Asset Management, have been central to the scrutiny. His conflict of interest screen involves a vast network of over 100 companies, preventing him from engaging in decision-making processes that could benefit these entities. Carney established a blind trust to manage his assets shortly after securing the Liberal leadership but before officially being sworn in as Prime Minister. Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has publicly criticized Carney's investment disclosure practices, advocating for the prime minister to divest himself of assets that pose potential conflicts of interest. During the committee meetings this week, the MPs engaged with von Finckenstein, probing into the scope and effectiveness of the current law. \The proposed amendments, brought forth by the Conservatives, aim to bolster transparency and accountability. They include provisions requiring leadership candidates to publicly disclose their controlled assets within a 60-day window after becoming candidates. The proposed changes also recommend that future prime ministers and their cabinet members be required to sell any assets that potentially create conflicts of interest, in an effort to prevent the exploitation of political office for personal gain. However, von Finckenstein expressed reservations about these suggested changes, describing them as a 'pretty simplistic solution' that could potentially deter qualified individuals from pursuing public service. He suggested that a balance must be struck between upholding transparency and accountability and avoiding the discouragement of experienced and competent individuals from seeking or accepting public office. The study's objective is to find that optimal balance and ensure the Conflict of Interest Act effectively upholds ethical standards within the government





