House Ethics Committee Review of Federal Lobbying Act Initiated with Concerns from Lobbyists

The House Ethics Committee started a long overdue review of the federal Lobbying Act on February 12th. The goal is to modernize the lobbying regime that has not been significantly updated for over a decade. While the review provides a chance to shake up Canada's lobbying system, lobbyists are pushing back on some of the potential changes.

The House Ethics Committee initiated a long overdue review of the federal Lobbying Act, aiming to update its regime which has not been significantly amended since over a decade.

Various stakeholders, including representatives from the lobbying industry, expressed concerns about the proposed changes. One possible change is a registration-by-default rule, which would simplify the current system by requiring all lobbyists to register, instead of those who meet a certain threshold.

However, opponents argue that it might add administrative burden and create confusion. The review must conclude within one year of starting and is expected to propose significant changes to Canada's lobbying system





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House Ethics Committee Federal Lobbying Act Review Update Stakeholders Change Registration-By-Default Rule Conclusion Stakers' Concerns

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