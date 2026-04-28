House Democrats Propose $25 Federal Minimum Wage

A group of House Democrats has introduced a bill to raise the federal minimum wage to $25 per hour, marking the most ambitious proposal to date. The bill includes a phased implementation and aims to eliminate the tipped minimum wage, but faces significant opposition from Republicans and some moderate Democrats.

A significant push for a substantial increase in the federal minimum wage gained momentum Tuesday with the introduction of a bill by a group of House Democrats aiming to raise it to $25 per hour.

This proposal represents the most ambitious target yet set by progressive members of Congress for the national wage floor. While its passage is highly unlikely given the current Republican control of both the House and Senate, the bill signals a clear shift within the Democratic party, moving beyond the previously prominent $15 minimum wage advocacy, particularly in light of persistent inflationary pressures impacting American families.

Representative Ramirez, speaking at a press conference, emphasized the widening gap between rising living costs and the stagnant federal minimum wage, which has remained at $7.25 for over a decade. She argued that the current wage level is insufficient for a basic standard of living, effectively perpetuating poverty.

The proposed legislation incorporates a phased implementation to mitigate the impact on businesses, with larger corporations – those employing 500 or more workers or generating over $1 billion in annual revenue – reaching the $25 threshold by 2031, while smaller businesses would have until 2038 to comply. This gradual approach, Ramirez explained, is designed to allow small businesses adequate time to adjust to the increased labor costs.

Beyond the initial increases, the bill proposes linking future minimum wage adjustments to two-thirds of the national median hourly pay, ensuring it remains responsive to economic conditions. A key component of the proposal is the elimination of the tipped minimum wage, a practice that allows employers in some states, particularly in the restaurant industry, to pay servers significantly less than the standard minimum wage, relying on tips to supplement their income.

Representative Analilia Mejia, recently sworn into office, expressed confidence that achieving a $25 minimum wage is attainable through dedicated grassroots organizing, asserting that no region in the United States can sustain a living on less than $25 per hour. The federal minimum wage has remained unchanged since 2009, following a series of increases enacted during the George W. Bush administration.

While a majority of states have independently raised their minimum wages in the absence of federal action, 16 states, predominantly in the South, continue to adhere to the $7.25 federal rate. In certain states, the tipped minimum wage remains exceptionally low, as little as $2.13 per hour, with the expectation that tips will bring earnings up to the regular minimum wage.

The $25 proposal has garnered support from a core group of House Democrats, including Representatives Chuy Garcia, Rashida Tlaib, Lateefah Simon, and Greg Casar, chair of the House Progressive Caucus. It also enjoys the backing of prominent labor unions, such as the Service Employees International Union and the National Education Association, as well as advocacy groups like One Fair Wage, which has long campaigned for the abolition of the tipped minimum wage.

However, the bill is expected to face staunch opposition from Republicans and potentially some moderate Democrats, particularly those representing states where a minimum wage increase of this magnitude would significantly impact local economies. The Republican party has consistently opposed wage floor increases over the past 17 years, and centrist Democrats have often expressed reservations about more aggressive proposals from their progressive colleagues.

Several states with predominantly Democratic leanings currently have minimum wages around $17 per hour, while some cities with high costs of living have even higher rates. Representative Mejia anticipates criticism regarding the ambitious nature of the proposal, acknowledging that some may deem it “too much, too fast. ” However, she firmly believes that dedicated organizing efforts can overcome these obstacles.

She underscored the fundamental need for a wage that allows individuals to afford a basic standard of living anywhere in the country. The introduction of this bill reflects a growing sentiment among some Democrats that the existing minimum wage is inadequate to address the economic realities faced by many working families, especially in the context of rising inflation and stagnant wages.

While the bill’s prospects in Congress are dim, it serves as a powerful statement of progressive values and a catalyst for further debate on the issue of income inequality and the need for a living wage. The phased implementation and linkage to the national median wage are intended to address concerns about economic disruption, while the elimination of the tipped minimum wage aims to ensure fair compensation for all workers.

The bill’s success will ultimately depend on the ability of its supporters to mobilize public opinion and build a broad coalition of advocates for a higher minimum wage. The debate surrounding this proposal is likely to intensify in the coming months, as Democrats seek to define their economic agenda and respond to the challenges facing working families across the nation





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