House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries Rips Rep. Jen Kiggans for Racist Comment

House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) criticized Rep. Jen Kiggans (R-Va.) for agreeing with a conservative radio host who said Jeffries, who is Black, should take his ‘cotton-picking hands off of Virginia.’ Rep. Robin Kelly (D-Ill.) called on Kiggans to resign from the Maternity Care Caucus and Congress.

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Join HuffPost. WASHINGTON — A spokesperson for House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y. ) on Tuesday tore into Rep. Jen Kiggans (R-Va.

) for saying she agreed with a conservative radio host who said that Jeffries, who is Black, should take his ‘cotton-picking hands off of Virginia. ’ ‘Extremists who endorse disgusting, vile and racist language are pathetic,’ Jeffries spokesperson Christie Stephenson said in a statement.

‘Jen Kiggans has no interest in our nation’s progress toward a multi-racial democracy and apparently craves a return to the days of Jim Crow racial oppression in the South. ’ Kiggans was a Monday guest on ‘Richmond’s Morning News’ when host Rich Herrera brought up Jeffries, who has been talking publicly about how Democrats can still retake the House in November despite their recent redistricting loss in Virginia.

‘If Hakeem Jeffries wants to be involved in Virginia politics, then I suggest he does what a bunch of New Yorkers are doing,’ Herrera said. ‘Leave New York, move down here to Virginia. Run for office down here, you can represent us. If not, get your cotton-picking hands off of Virginia.

’ House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y. ) ripped Rep. Jen Kiggans (R-Va. ) for not condemning a radio host’s comment about him keeping his ‘cotton-picking fingers off of Virginia.

’ Rep. Robin Kelly (D-Ill. ), who co-chairs the Maternity Care Caucus with Kiggans, called on her Republican colleague to resign from the caucus and from Congress.

‘Rep. Kiggans agreed with a disgusting and vile comment from a far-right wing talk show host ― and then outright lied about it in a nonapologetic statement, even after we all heard her,’ Kelly said in a statement.

‘I founded this Caucus to improve maternal health outcomes for all women, especially Black women who face higher disparities before, during, and after pregnancy. ’ ‘If a Member of Congress cannot call out racist comments, then she certainly cannot be relied upon to improve healthcare for all our communities. ’ Kiggans later said the radio host shouldn’t have used that language about Jeffries and that she did not condone it.

‘Every lie and distortion is intended to distract from getting their hats handed to them and the Virginia Supreme Court’s clear message: stop trying to rig our elections. ’ ‘Jen Kiggans had her chance to disavow the vile, racist and dehumanizing comments from far-right talk show host Rich Herrera. Instead, she doubled down,’ said Stephenson.

‘Then, Jen Kiggans tripled down and attempted to blame partisanship in a pathetic follow-up statement. It was a stunning failure of judgment and leadership for a so-called moderate Member of Congress representing a large, vibrant African American community in Virginia.





HuffPostCanada / 🏆 61. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries Rep. Jen Kiggans Conservative Radio Host Cotton-Picking Hands Off Of Virginia Racist Comment Far-Right Wing Talk Show Host Rich Herrera Virginia Supreme Court Rig Our Elections Multi-Racial Democracy Jim Crow Racial Oppression Maternity Care Caucus Rep. Robin Kelly Congress Racist Language Disgusting And Vile Comment Partisan Politics Failure Of Judgment And Leadership

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