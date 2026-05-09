Hot Topics This Week: Hot Air on Currency Markets, Marilyn Monroe's Secret Items, Bear Attack Earthquake!

B.C. property manager accused of short-term rental fraud loses appeal of document production order. Suspects sought in BB gun attack on Vancouver Island. Google settles racial discrimination lawsuit for $50 million. Canada, U.S. stock markets rise amid jobs reports from both countries. From jewelry to private letters, Marilyn Monroe’s hidden world heads to auction. Florists get creative with bouquets this Mother’s Day as costs climb. Bear attack likely kills a hiker in Glacier National Park for the first time in decades. These are real-life consequences: What to know about data sovereignty as the Trump administration tries to unmask an anonymous Canadian. I’ve been using this Canadian Shampoo and Conditioner for over a month, and it’s totally changed my scalp and hair health. A Laundry Basket So Smart It Solved Our Biggest Household Argument.

B.C. property manager accused of short-term rental fraud loses appeal of document production order Suspects sought in ‘targeted and completely unacceptable’ BB gun attack on Vancouver Island Google settles racial discrimination lawsuit for US$50 million Canada, U.

S. stock markets rise amid jobs reports from both countries From jewelry to private letters, Marilyn Monroe’s hidden world heads to auction Florists get creative with bouquets this Mother's Day as costs climb Bear attack likely kills a hiker in Glacier National Park for the first time in decades ‘These are real-life consequences’: What to know about data sovereignty as the Trump administration tries to unmask an anonymous Canadian I’ve been Using This Canadian Shampoo And Conditioner For Over A Month, And It’s Totally Changed My Scalp And Hair Health A Laundry Basket So Smart It Solved Our Biggest Household Argumen





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Opinions B.C. Property Manager Short-Term Rental Fraud Document Production Order Suspects In BB Gun Attack Racial Discrimination Jobs Reports Marilyn Monroe’S Items Bear Attack Hiker Data Sovereignty Canadian Shampoo Laundry Basket

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