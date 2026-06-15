Hot Picks in Software: Thomas Martin's Top Picks for Long-Term Growth

Thomas Martin, senior portfolio manager at GLOBALT Investments, joins BNN Bloomberg to share his Hot Picks in software. He believes that companies like Palo Alto Networks, Palantir, and MongoDB are well-positioned to benefit from long-term demand for cybersecurity, data management, and AI-enabled solutions.

Thomas Martin , senior portfolio manager at GLOBALT Investments, joins BNN Bloomberg to share his Hot Picks in software. Artificial intelligence is reshaping the software sector, creating both risks and opportunities as investors sort through which companies can adapt and grow in an evolving technology landscape.

BNN Bloomberg spoke with Thomas Martin, senior portfolio manager at GLOBALT Investments, about software-sector trends and why he sees Palo Alto Networks, Palantir and MongoDB as well positioned to benefit from long-term demand for cybersecurity, data management and AI-enabled solutions. Software valuations have been pressured by uncertainty over how AI will affect traditional software providers and business models. Cybersecurity spending remains a priority for organizations as AI tools create new security risks and vulnerabilities.

Companies building AI-enabled platforms and enterprise software solutions may be better positioned to capture long-term growth. Demand for data infrastructure and database technologies is expected to increase as AI applications become more widely adopted. Investors are increasingly distinguishing between software companies that can leverage AI and those whose competitive positions remain uncertain.

Thomas Martin, senior portfolio manager at GLOBALT Investments, says the current state of the software sector is a minefield due to perceptions of what AI is and isn't going to do to various vendors. He believes that companies like Palo Alto Networks, Palantir, and MongoDB are well-positioned to benefit from long-term demand for cybersecurity, data management, and AI-enabled solutions.

Palo Alto Networks has changed its strategy to become a platform company, and their recent earnings report showed that their acquisitions, Chronosphere and CyberArk, were ahead of schedule in their integration and accounting for a significant amount of the incremental growth for the company. Palantir is known for being highly overvalued, but it's now trading at a lower valuation after the SpaceX offer.

The company is differentiated from what the LLMs can do, making custom solutions that have to be robust in difficult environments. Their growth rate in their most recent quarter is still very high, with commercial revenue growing 133 per cent and government revenue up 84 per cent. Thomas Martin believes that these companies are well-positioned to capture long-term growth and that investors are increasingly distinguishing between software companies that can leverage AI and those whose competitive positions remain uncertain





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Thomas Martin GLOBALT Investments Palo Alto Networks Palantir Mongodb AI Cybersecurity Data Management AI-Enabled Solutions

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