Hot Picks: Dividend Stocks for Balance and Income in an AI-Driven Market

Josh Stevens of CresAlta Investment Management shares his top dividend-paying stock selections and a three-part framework for building resilient portfolios amid AI concentration. He explains why Verizon, Huntington Bancshares, and Cactus offer sustainable yields, growth potential, and value opportunities.

Josh Stevens , chief investment officer at CresAlta Investment Management, joins BNN Bloomberg to discuss dividend-paying stocks as a means of diversification, income, and stability in portfolios heavily concentrated on AI-related investments.

He outlines a three-category framework: dividend payers (bond proxies with high yields and consistent payments), dividend-growth stocks (with strong capital returns and earnings growth), and dividend value (undervalued companies facing temporary issues). His picks include Verizon (dividend payer, >6% yield, 20-year increase streak, turnaround progress), Huntington Bancshares (dividend value, ~3.6% yield, recent acquisitions, integration potential), and Cactus (divergence growth, industrial equipment, resilient end markets). Stevens emphasizes sustainable dividends, free cash flow coverage, and corporate discipline.

The conversation highlights the role of dividends in balancing aggressive tech bets and generating reliable returns through market cycles





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Dividend Stocks Investment Strategy AI Market Concentration Verizon Huntington Bancshares Cactus Dividend Yield Portfolio Diversification Value Investing Income Investing Cresalta Investment Management Josh Stevens BNN Bloomberg

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