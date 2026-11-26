A new study of nearly 2,000 women using the Flo app found that higher BMI is associated with greater perimenopausal symptom burden, especially hot flashes and night sweats, but mental health, smoking, physical activity, and socioeconomic factors also affect severity.

Women with a higher body mass index may experience worse perimenopausal symptoms than others, a new study has found. The study, published this week in the journal Menopause, collected data from nearly 2,000 perimenopausal women through Flo, a popular health and cycle-tracking app.

Researchers evaluated the link between an individual's BMI and their perimenopausal experience. Perimenopause is the first stage in the menopausal process. It is associated with irregular fluctuations in hormone levels and declining menstrual flow and frequency. During this period, women may experience a number of physical symptoms like hot flashes, night sweats, migraines, abnormal uterine bleeding, depression, brain fog and weight gain, according to The Menopause Society.

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The Menopause Society is a North American women's health non-profit which publishes the journal Menopause. Researchers sought to study how an individual's BMI independently impacts perimenopause. They used models adjusting for age, race, ethnicity, income, education level, smoking, physical activity, alcohol use, and comorbidities such as anxiety, depression and diabetes. They confirmed that BMI is associated with an overall greater symptom burden, especially physical symptoms like hot flashes and night sweats.

This is according to a press release on the study shared by The Menopause Society on Wednesday. However, a higher BMI was not the only factor associated with more severe perimenopause. Mental health, smoking, physical activity, and socioeconomic factors were also associated with symptom severity, said Dr. Stephanie Faubion, medical director for The Menopause Society and one of the study authors. She spoke in the press release.

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The release stated that anxiety and depression were the strongest independent predictors of symptom burden regardless of BMI category. More frequent physical activity was associated with lower symptom burden, the release added. These findings reinforce the need to take a comprehensive, individualized approach to women in perimenopause, Faubion added. Faubion also said that we need longitudinal studies to determine whether modifying these factors actually improves symptoms.

The study underscores that perimenopause is a complex transition influenced by multiple factors beyond weight alone. Women experiencing symptoms should consult healthcare providers for personalized care. The research adds to the understanding of how lifestyle and health factors intersect during midlife. It highlights the importance of addressing mental health, physical activity, and socioeconomic conditions alongside BMI.

Menopause Society Publishes Study Findings

The findings were published in Menopause, the journal of The Menopause Society. The study included nearly 2,000 perimenopausal women who used the Flo app. Flo is a popular health and cycle-tracking app that collects data on women's health. The researchers analyzed the data to evaluate the relationship between BMI and perimenopausal symptoms.

They adjusted for many potential confounders to isolate the effect of BMI. The results showed that higher BMI is linked to a greater overall symptom burden. Physical symptoms like hot flashes and night sweats were particularly associated with higher BMI. But the study also found that anxiety and depression were the strongest independent predictors of symptom burden.

This means that mental health plays a critical role in how women experience perimenopause. Smoking, physical activity, and socioeconomic factors were also associated with symptom severity. Women who engaged in more frequent physical activity had lower symptom burden. This suggests that lifestyle modifications could potentially help manage symptoms.

However, the researchers caution that longitudinal studies are needed to determine if modifying these factors actually improves symptoms. Dr. Stephanie Faubion, medical director for The Menopause Society and one of the study authors, emphasized the need for a comprehensive, individualized approach to women in perimenopause. She said that mental health, smoking, physical activity, and socioeconomic factors were also associated with symptom severity. She added that anxiety and depression were the strongest independent predictors of symptom burden regardless of BMI category.

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The study was published this week in the journal Menopause. The Menopause Society shared a press release on the study on Wednesday. The society is a North American women's health non-profit. The study used data from nearly 2,000 perimenopausal women collected through the Flo app.

The researchers used models adjusting for age, race, ethnicity, income, education level, smoking, physical activity, alcohol use, and comorbidities such as anxiety, depression and diabetes. The findings reinforce the need to take a comprehensive, individualized approach to women in perimenopause. They also highlight the need for longitudinal studies to determine whether modifying these factors actually improves symptoms. Women are encouraged to speak with their healthcare providers about their perimenopausal symptoms and any concerns they may have.

Lifestyle And Mental Health Factors

Perimenopause can be a challenging time for many women. Symptoms can vary widely and can impact quality of life. Understanding the factors that contribute to symptom severity can help healthcare providers offer better care. This study adds to the growing body of research on perimenopause and the factors that influence women's experiences.

The study's authors note that BMI is just one factor among many. Mental health, lifestyle, and socioeconomic factors also play significant roles. Addressing these factors may help reduce symptom burden.

However, more research is needed to understand the best ways to manage perimenopausal symptoms. In conclusion, the study found that higher BMI is associated with worse perimenopausal symptoms, especially hot flashes and night sweats. But anxiety and depression were the strongest predictors of symptom burden. Physical activity was linked to lower symptom burden.

Researchers Call For More Studies

The researchers call for a comprehensive, individualized approach to care and for longitudinal studies to determine if modifying these factors improves symptoms.