Hong Kong court sentences Joshua Wong to 10 more years under national security law

A Hong Kong court sentenced pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong to 10 additional years in prison for conspiracy to collude with foreign forces, a case critics say shows the crackdown on the city's pro-democracy movement.

A Hong Kong court sentenced prominent activist Joshua Wong to 10 more years in prison Thursday under a Beijing-imposed national security law, in a case that critics say underscores the crackdown on the city's once-thriving pro-democracy movement.

Wong, 30, first led student protests as a teenager and engaged in international advocacy efforts for Hong Kong's democracy movement. He was already serving a four-year, eight-month prison term after pleading guilty in the city's biggest national security case, and had been due to be freed in January. But he was further charged in 2025 with conspiracy to collude with foreign forces to endanger national security, an offence under the security law imposed by Beijing in 2020.

Also read Prominent Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong sentenced to 10 years in 2nd national security case

Judge Details Collusion With Foreign Actors

He pleaded guilty to the offence earlier this year. Judge William Tam said Wong and fellow activist Nathan Law colluded with foreign officials and other foreign actors and sought measures against China and Hong Kong. The judge pointed to the U.S. revocation of the city's preferential treatment as a special administrative region and U.S. sanctions imposed on Chinese and Hong Kong officials, saying these were the kinds of sanctions or hostile measures Wong and Law had called for.

The punishment must fit the gravity of the crime committed, Tam wrote. It is also necessary for this court to express the community's abhorrence of the defendant's scheme and acts together with others to collude with foreign forces. Tam said he considered a 13-year prison sentence as a starting point but reduced it because of Wong's guilty plea and mitigation.

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Tam said Wong would serve the remaining two months of the sentence for his first national security conviction concurrently with the new sentence. Wong appeared at the High Court in a dark shirt and dark-framed glasses and nodded to his supporters and pro-democracy activists in the public gallery. He appeared serious but calm as the judge read out his sentencing remarks. Before leaving the courtroom, his supporters waved to him.

Thank you all, he said to them in Cantonese. Tiffany Chin, a former member of the now-disbanded Scholarism movement once led by Wong, was in tears after the sentence was delivered. With limited seating available, some took turns entering the courtroom. Dozens had lined up outside the court to secure a seat in the public gallery, some as early as Tuesday.

Supporters React to Prison Sentence

One resident, ET Wong, said Wong walked a difficult path for Hong Kong's future, human rights and the student movement. He should not have spent a single day in wrongful imprisonment, she said. In a statement written in prison, Wong said he thought he was acting within the law and was not directly advocating for sanctions when he reposted others' social media posts or called on foreign companies to consider ceasing business with the Hong Kong police.

He said he later realized his judgment was wrong. He said during his nearly six years in prison, he enrolled in university courses and read many books. He said he devoted himself to becoming a better person, and he hoped he would regard the experience as having helped forge his character when he looks back one day. The prosecution alleged that Wong and Law had agreed in or around 2016 to lobby internationally to achieve their goal of democratic self-determination.

After the security law was enacted, Law, who left for the U.K., and others advanced their work abroad by meeting foreign politicians and launching petition drives, it said. Wong supported the effort from Hong Kong through foreign media outlets and social media to draw international attention and bolster the request for sanctions, a blockade or other hostile measures against China and Hong Kong, it said.

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Wong's lawyer Derek Chan had urged the court to impose a sentence that would give his client some hope, adding that Wong wishes to take care of his parents after his release. The United States strongly condemned the sentencing and called for Wong's immediate release.

US Condemns Sentencing as Unjust

The U.S. Consulate in Hong Kong said in a statement that Wong has been unjustly imprisoned since late 2020, showing that Beijing will go to extraordinary lengths to silence those who advocate for fundamental freedoms in Hong Kong. But the city government said the consulate's remarks are groundless attacks and smears that are obviously despicable political manipulation.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun told reporters in Beijing that Wong had pleaded guilty in the face of overwhelming facts and evidence and that the central government supports Hong Kong in upholding national security. He said relevant parties should stop making irresponsible remarks about the city's judicial proceedings and stop interfering in its judiciary. Hong Kong leader John Lee said Wong, Law and their accomplices are among the primary culprits responsible for undermining Hong Kong's prosperity and stability.

Steve Li, chief superintendent of the police's national security department, said the sentence reflects the seriousness of the offence. Hong Kong once had a freewheeling civil society. But after huge anti-government protests rocked the city in 2019, authorities reduced public choice in elections and arrested many leading activists. Some news outlets known for reporting critical of the government shut down and dozens of civil society groups dissolved.

Experts Criticize Severity of Sentence

Observers say Wong's sentencing shows authorities' determination to keep prominent activists in prison for as long as possible. Eric Lai, a senior fellow at the Georgetown Center for Asian Law, said most of the alleged activities after the security law took effect were purely online expressions and public information transmission, which would not be seen as a great threat to national security in liberal countries.

Law, who is wanted by the Hong Kong authorities, said in a statement that it was incredibly sad to see his friend suffer further sentencing over his peaceful advocacy work. Beijing views Wong as an anti-China figure supporting Hong Kong independence, a stance that crosses its red line. Hong Kong authorities argue the security law is crucial for the city's stability following the 2019 protests, maintaining that the city's law enforcement actions were evidence-based.