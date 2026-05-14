Honda Suspends $15-Billion Electric Vehicle Project in Ontario Amid Business Model Overhaul

Honda is indefinitely suspending plans for a $15-billion electric vehicle project in Ontario as part of a larger overhaul of the automaker's business model. The company will focus on hybrid models that are currently high in demand and reallocate more resources over the next three years.

A Honda logo is seen on a Honda accord vehicle at a parking lot in Arlington Heights, Ill. , Tuesday, May 21, 2024. Honda is "indefinitely" suspending plans for a $15-billion electric vehicle project in Ontario as part of a larger overhaul of the automaker's business model .

Honda Global CEO Toshihiro Mibe held a press briefing in Tokyo on Thursday, saying the company will focus on over the next three years and reallocate more resources to hybrid models that "are currently high in demand.

" The announcement comes as the automaker posted a US$2.7 billion loss on Thursday -- its first-ever full-year loss -- in large part due to the heavy costs of its EV strategy as U.S. President Donald Trump's policies shift away from EVs. The Trump administration has eliminated tax credits and rolled back emissions standards. Nikkei Asia first reported last week on Honda's decision to pause the EV value chain in Alliston, Ont.

- a project that was first announced in 2024 that would have last week, Prime Minister Mark Carney acknowledged that the Canadian auto industry is facing "challenges," in part due to U.S. tariffs. Finance Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne, meanwhile, has spoken about "a delay" with the transition to electric vehicles (EVs) around the world.

"The word is 'hold. ' It's not unique to Canada. ... If you look at what's happening in Europe, what's happening also in the United States," Champagne said in an interview last week with CTV's Your Morning.

"It's just that the market has been shifting. If you ask my opinion, it's been shifting a bit because of policies south of the border.

" When it was first announced, the EV complex was described as "Canada's first comprehensive electric vehicle supply chain" and was slated to be operational in 2028. The new assembly plant was expected to produce up to 240,000 vehicles per year. The project was also expected to receive $5 billion in public funds from the federal government and Ontario, but none of that money has been distributed according to government officials.

Honda's latest move comes just months after the Carney government unveiled its five-point auto strategy, aimed at transforming the Canadian auto sector. The strategy includes a new EV rebate program and a repeal of a mandate requiring 100 per cent of new car sales to be electric by 2035 in favour of new emissions standards





BNNBloomberg / 🏆 83. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Honda Electric Vehicle Ontario Business Model Hybrid Models EV Project U.S. President Donald Trump U.S. Tariffs Canadian Auto Industry Prime Minister Mark Carney Finance Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne Evs Market Shifting Policies South Of The Border

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ontario allowing pharmacists to treat more conditions, administer more vaccinesHealth minister says move will help people get faster access to care and ease pressure on primary care and emergency departments

Read more »

Bank of France Sells and Buys Back US Gold Reserve, Nets $15 Billion ProfitThe Bank of France disposed of its 129‑tonne US‑denominated gold reserve and subsequently repurchased the metal in Europe, earning an estimated $15 billion profit. Analysts note the move reflects a broader shift from dollar‑based reserves to gold, a trend driven by BRICS+ demand and could influence global gold markets.

Read more »

This Weighted Vest Helps Me Get So Much More Out Of My Daily Walks — And It’s On Sale For $15As an influential and dedicated journalist, Marsha Badger can be found creating insightful, thought-provoking content for various magazines and websites such as Huffington Post, Blavity, Fashion Bomb Daily, Kontrol Magazine, Pynk Magazine, Everything Girls Love and much more.

Read more »

Mark Pathy donates $15 million to Concordia University to create space instituteConcordia University president Graham Carr is calling a $15 million 'transformational gift' from entrepreneur Mark Pathy 'a giant leap for Concordia.'

Read more »