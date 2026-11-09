Honda invests $166M in Alliston plant, adds $3B Ohio facility for hybrids

Honda Canada will invest $166 million to retool its Alliston, Ontario plant, securing over 4,000 jobs, while Honda also plans a $3 billion Ohio plant as part of an $867 million North American commitment.

Honda Canada announced Monday it will invest $166 million to upgrade and retool its Alliston, Ontario manufacturing plant. The investment secures more than 4,000 jobs and expands production of future hybrid-electric vehicles and engines.

The Alliston announcement is part of a broader $867 million commitment to strengthen Honda's North American manufacturing network. Honda says the move is meant to meet growing demand for hybrid vehicles. The news comes after Honda in May decided to indefinitely pause its planned $15 billion EV expansion in Alliston.

Also read Honda to retool Ontario plant for production of new hybrid and gas-powered models

That pause followed a $2.7 billion full-year loss, which Honda attributed largely to the high costs of developing electric vehicles and shifting market conditions as U.S. policy moves away from EV incentives. Instead of the paused EV project, Honda said it would focus on hybrids, which continue to see stronger consumer demand than fully electric models. The Alliston plant is also marking its 40th anniversary.

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Honda Canada President and CEO Dave Jamieson said the announcement reinforces the company's long-standing commitment to Canadian manufacturing.

"For 40 years, Honda associates in Alliston have demonstrated the skill, innovation and commitment that have made our Canadian operations a cornerstone of Honda's manufacturing network in North America," said Jamieson. He added that the investment will help "position the Canadian operations for long-term competitiveness and future opportunities" while benefiting suppliers and the broader economy. Honda says it is working with the federal and Ontario governments on the project.

Ohio Plant Investment Boosts U.S. Production

Honda also announced Monday that it plans to invest $3 billion in a new automotive manufacturing plant in Ohio. The new plant will create more than 2,000 jobs and increase Honda's U.S. auto production capacity to roughly 1.3 million vehicles annually. The Ohio facility will be built between Honda's existing East Liberty and Marysville assembly plants. It is expected to begin production in 2029, pending final government approvals.

According to Honda, the facility will be able to manufacture nearly 240,000 vehicles annually. The plant will be designed to produce hybrid-electric, gasoline-powered and battery-electric vehicles. Honda says this gives greater flexibility to respond to changing market needs. In May, Honda announced plans to launch 15 new Honda and Acura hybrid models globally by 2030.

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North American Capacity Expansion Supports Hybrid Goals

North America is a key market for those vehicles. The company says investments in manufacturing facilities across Canada, Ohio, Alabama and Georgia will help support production of these vehicles in North America. Together, the projects will boost Honda's U.S. production capacity to nearly 1.3 million vehicles annually and raise its North American capacity to roughly 1.9 million, according to the automaker.