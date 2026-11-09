Honda Canada invests $166 million to expand hybrid and gasoline vehicle production in Alliston

Honda Canada is partnering with federal and provincial governments on a $166-million initial investment to retool its Alliston, Ontario plant for hybrid-electric and gasoline vehicle production, including the reintroduction of engine manufacturing.

Honda Canada will retool its manufacturing facilities in Alliston, Ontario to expand production of hybrid-electric and gasoline-powered vehicles. The Japanese automaker announced Monday it is partnering with the federal and provincial governments to fund plant upgrades with an initial $166-million investment.

The funding includes the reintroduction of engine manufacturing at the Alliston site. Honda said the investment is part of a broader $867-million commitment that will enhance quality, efficiency and manufacturing flexibility. Of the total, the federal government will provide $313 million, while the Ontario government is contributing $156 million. The remaining funds will come from Honda and other sources.

Also read Honda to retool Ontario plant for production of new hybrid and gas-powered models

Honda Canada Hybrid Strategy and Job Security

This renewed investment reinforces Canada's critical role in Honda's North American growth and hybrid-electric vehicle strategy, said Honda Canada president and CEO Dave Jamieson in a news release. He added it helps position operations for long-term competitiveness and future opportunities. The funding will ensure Honda can maintain its workforce of 4,000 Canadian employees across two facilities at the Alliston plant.

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It also supports its Canadian auto production volumes and strengthens operations to help meet growing customer demand for hybrid-electric vehicles in North America. Industry Minister Melanie Joly said in a statement that this investment will strengthen automotive supply chains, support thousands of well-paying jobs in Ontario and across the country, and help build a strong Canadian auto sector where workers build the cars of the future.

In May, Honda announced plans to introduce 15 new Honda and Acura hybrid models globally by 2030, with North America expected to be the primary market for many of those vehicles. The automaker is investing across its manufacturing network in Canada, Ohio, Alabama and Georgia to support that strategy. That same month, the company indefinitely suspended its plans for a $15-billion Canadian electric vehicle complex in response to dwindling demand.

Suspended EV Complex and Funding Details

Announced in 2024, Honda's EV project would have included a vehicle assembly plant as well as battery production facilities. Honda had said the new EV plant could create 1,000 incremental manufacturing jobs in Alliston. It was set to receive upwards of $5 billion in federal and Ontario funding, however no money had yet been transferred. The decision to pause those plans did not affect current employment or production levels at the Alliston plant.

More than 400,000 vehicles were produced at the site last year. Honda is Canada's second largest auto manufacturer by volume.