Homeland Security Secretary Mullin Threatens Halt of Customs and Immigration Processing at Major Airports in 'Sanctuary Cities'

The Trump administration has faced significant backlash from many cities that have either been labeled or wish to reopen as 'sanctuary cities' as a result of the harsh immigration law crackdown. The recent threat of halting customs and immigration processing at major airports in these cities by the Department of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin, if carried out, could potentially disrupt global travel in those affected areas and lead to significant operational disruptions for a wide range of industries.

Undocumented migrants and their relatives reunite at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York in June, 2023. Many ' sanctuary cities ' have declined to cooperate with the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown.

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin privately warned that authorities could stop processing international travellers and cargo at major U.S. airports in ‘sanctuary cities’ that have declined to co-operate with the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown, sources told Reuters. Mullin, who publicly made the threat in April during a Department of Homeland Security funding dispute, privately told travel executives last week that the department could opt to stop customs and immigrations processing of international travellers at airports in cities such as Denver, Philadelphia, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York City, Newark, Seattle and San Francisco.

The Atlantic earlier reported Mullin’s comments to travel executives and cited sources as saying the move would likely occur some time after the end of the FIFA World Cup in the United States in July. Airlines for America, which represents major passenger and cargo airlines, said reducing customs staffing ‘at major airports would have a devastating effect on the airline and tourism industries, causing a significant operational disruption to carriers, travellers and the flow of international cargo.

’ U.S. Travel, which represents major airlines, hotel chains, rental car firms and others, said on ‘domestic and international inbound travel alike, we urge governments at all levels to adopt policies that promote the free and efficient flow of legitimate travellers. ’ Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said at a U.S. House hearing Thursday that he was not familiar with Mullin’s remarks and did not express support





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Undocumented Migrants Sanctuary Cities Immigration Law Trump Administration Department Of Homeland Security Customs And Immigration Processing Major Airports Sanctuary Cities John F. Kennedy International Airport Travel Executives Travel Industry Association Airlines For America U.S. Travel Association Transportation Industry

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