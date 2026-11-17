Home Depot has promoted longtime insider Richard McPhail to chief executive, effective Nov. 23, as the retailer leans on professional contractors to offset weak consumer do-it-yourself spending.

Home Depot HD-N on Tuesday named finance chief Richard McPhail as its next CEO, handing the reins to a longtime insider as the home improvement retailer leans more heavily on professional contractors to counter persistent weakness in consumer spending.

McPhail Takes Over as Home Depot CEO

McPhail will take over on Nov. 23 from Ted Decker, who took a medical leave of absence in August. Decker has since returned and will become chair of the board. The company also said it expects annual sales growth at the higher end of its previous forecast of 2.5 per cent to 4.5 per cent. That guidance suggests Home Depot sees resilient demand even as shoppers remain cautious about big projects.

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Home Depot has benefited from its push into the professional contractor market, which has held up better than do-it-yourself spending as high borrowing costs, economic uncertainty and cost-of-living pressures have made consumers wary of large home improvement projects. McPhail has been at Home Depot for about two decades and became chief financial officer in 2019.

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He led the company during Decker's absence and oversaw its acquisitions of building materials suppliers SRS Distribution and GMS, part of a push to expand its professional business. Third-quarter sales were US$43.40-billion, above analysts' average estimate of US$42.80-billion, according to data compiled by LSEG. The company's third-quarter earnings per share of US$3.86 beat estimates of US$3.84. Shares of the company fell about 2 per cent in premarket trading.

Investors Weigh Leadership Change and Results

The stock reaction came as investors weighed the leadership change against the company's latest financial results. Home Depot is the first of several major U.S. retailers reporting this week, with rival Lowe's and Target reporting on Wednesday, followed by Walmart on Thursday. Those results will offer a broader view of consumer demand during the key shopping period. Home Depot also named Jordan Broggi as chief financial officer and Marie Campbell as chief operating officer, effective when McPhail takes charge.

The appointments round out a leadership transition at the top of the world's largest home improvement chain. McPhail's promotion keeps the CEO role with an executive steeped in the company's operations and financial strategy, a signal that Home Depot plans to stay the course on its professional contractor expansion while managing a softer DIY market.

The leadership shuffle comes as Home Depot continues to integrate recent acquisitions and seeks to capture more spending from builders, remodelers and other trade customers, a segment that has proven more dependable than weekend project spending. Analysts have said the pro market carries higher average ticket sizes and more repeat business, making it a key growth engine as consumers delay discretionary renovations.

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Strategy Gains Traction Amid Subdued Housing

The company's quarterly outperformance and upbeat sales outlook indicate that its strategy is gaining traction even as the housing market remains subdued and interest rates stay elevated. Decker's move to the board chair role follows his return from medical leave, preserving continuity at the top while McPhail assumes day-to-day control. The transition is set to take effect just before the holiday season, a critical period for retailers.

Investors will look for more details on the company's pro-focused initiatives and any changes to its capital allocation plans when Home Depot next updates the market. With Lowe's, Target and Walmart also set to report, the coming days will show whether Home Depot's cautious but optimistic view of consumer spending is shared across the retail sector.

For now, Home Depot is betting that its blend of insider leadership and professional contractor growth can steer it through a tough environment for DIY demand.