Holy Name of Mary College School Closure: Felician Sisters Decide Future of Mississauga Building

Hundreds gathered for a farewell mass at Holy Name of Mary College School in Mississauga, which closed in June due to low enrolment. The Felician Sisters of North America are now evaluating options for the 62-year-old historic building as the community seeks its preservation or repurposing.

Dozens of former students, teachers, and community members convened at the historic Holy Name of Mary College School in Mississauga on Saturday for a final mass to bid farewell to the institution. The Catholic high school officially closed its doors in June, ending a decades-long educational legacy at the site that dates back to its original construction in 1964.

Final Farewell Mass for Alumni

Isabelle Schade Lyons, a 1989 graduate who graduated with Isabelle Schade Lyons, attended the ceremony and reflected on the profound impact the education had on her personal development. She noted that she arrived as a shy child and left with confidence that has served her well throughout her life, describing the final gathering as both sad and meaningful. The event featured performances by the Holy Name of Mary College choir, composed entirely of alumnae, who sang in the chapel where they once rehearsed. Lyons shared that the experience brought back a flood of memories from multiple decades of her life connected to the school.

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Terry Murphy, another former student who later served as a teacher at the institution, helped organize the Saturday mass. He expressed that seeing the large crowd of former students and staff gather was an incredibly emotional experience. Murphy described the day as a beautiful yet bittersweet occasion, noting that while it marked the end of an era, it also celebrated the enduring legacy of the school. He mentioned speaking with a former colleague who characterized the closure as a tragedy, though Murphy felt the gathering was a joyful remembrance of their shared history.

Felician Sisters Evaluate Building Options

The Felician Sisters of North America, who own the property, are currently deciding the fate of the sixty-two-year-old building. Julie Kresge, a representative of the Felician Sisters based in Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania, stated that various organizations, non-profits, and community members have expressed interest in taking ownership of the facility. The religious order emphasized that they want any future use of the building to align with their mission and legacy. Kresge clarified that the city of Mississauga has not yet reached out to the sisters regarding the property.

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Kresge explained that rising operational costs and a shifting landscape in independent and Catholic education created a trifecta of factors that led to the school's closure. She noted that while the building is operational, it requires significant upgrades to function optimally as a school today. The decision-making process involves careful consideration of these financial and structural realities, alongside the desire to honor the history of the site. No final decision has been made, and the owners are reviewing all viable options for the property.

Historical Context and Funding Changes

The facility was originally built in 1964 as a private all-girls Catholic school, known at the time as the Holy Name of Mary High School. It was constructed next to the convent, which was given a heritage designation by the city in June. However, the school building itself was not included in that heritage designation. A spokesperson for the City of Mississauga confirmed that Heritage Planning has not been contacted regarding the college school and there are no current plans to amend the heritage designation by-law to include it.

After years of advocacy by the Felician Sisters, the school became publicly funded during the 1980s. During this period, the Dufferin-Peel Roman Catholic School Board leased the building from the sisters. The lease between the board and the religious order expired in 2008, after which the Felician Sisters reopened the facility as Holy Name of Mary College School, operating it as an independent institution until its recent closure.

Community Hopes for Future Use

Students and staff are hoping that the City of Mississauga or the local school board will purchase the facility to keep it running as a school. Many attendees suggested that the building could be redesigned or repurposed to better serve the community if it is no longer used for education. Isabelle Schade Lyons expressed a personal desire to live in the repurposed building as a senior citizen, perhaps if it became a community centre. The large turnout at the final mass demonstrated the strong attachment the community has to the location and their hope that it will remain a valuable asset to Mississauga.