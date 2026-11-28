Winnipeg resident Sonia Lebedin shares her parents' Holodomor survival story, linking the 1933 Ukrainian genocide to Russia's ongoing invasion and calling for global awareness.

Sonia Lebedin, a Winnipeg resident, carries the heavy legacy of the Holodomor, an engineered famine and genocide in Ukraine that took place between 1932 and 1933. Her parents both survived this catastrophic event, which resulted in the deaths of millions of Ukrainians under the Soviet regime led by Joseph Stalin. The Soviet government ordered widespread food seizures in the early 1930s to suppress dissent and eliminate national identity, yet for decades, the outside world remained largely unaware of the scale of the tragedy due to strict information suppression by the Soviet Union.

Surviving Stalin-Era Starvation

Lebedin recalls that her parents were extremely lucky to have survived such a brutal period. Her father nearly died from starvation, relying on an aunt who had slightly more food to keep him alive by repeatedly urging him not to perish. Her mother, Anna, had to forge her identity to survive, claiming to be an orphan to secure a job at a large state farm. In the spring of 1933, Anna was given a coverlet, an item Lebedin still preserves in her home more than nine decades later as one of the few tangible links to her mother's traumatic past.

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Canada Recognizes Genocide

Canada officially recognized the Holodomor as an act of genocide on May 29, 2008, when the federal government enacted the Ukrainian Famine and Genocide Memorial Day Act. This legislative recognition was followed by similar laws passed in seven provinces, including Manitoba. The Canadian government now observes National Holodomor Memorial Day annually on the fourth Saturday of November, hosting commemorative events across the country to honor the victims and ensure the history is not forgotten.

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Parallel Genocidal Goals

As Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine approaches its fifth anniversary, Orest Zakydalsky from the Ukrainian Canadian Congress highlights the striking parallels between the current conflict and the events of 1933. Zakydalsky states that while the methods have changed from starvation to bombing cities and abducting children, the underlying goal of destroying the Ukrainian nation remains the same. He emphasizes that the Ukrainian community is grateful for the continued support from the Canadian government and other international allies in helping Ukraine defend itself against Russian aggression.

Commemorating the Innocent

Lebedin finds it heartbreaking that history seems to be repeating itself, even though both her parents have passed away. She believes that sharing their stories is more critical now than ever to raise global awareness about the atrocities of the past and present. Every November, she lights a candle to memorialize the millions of innocent victims murdered by a regime intent on eradicating an entire nation, hoping that their memory will remain eternal and that the world will better understand the horrors of such hatred.