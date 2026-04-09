Hollywood Mourns: Tributes Pour in for Beloved Actress Following Tragic Passing

Details emerge about the final days of the renowned actress, revealing her brother's reflections, Seth Rogen's plans to honor her in the show's new season, and the impact of her absence. This article covers the outpouring of grief and remembrance following the actress's passing due to a pulmonary embolism.

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Thank you! You've successfully subscribed to newsletters! We value your inbox – it's 100% free, and you can unsubscribe anytime with one click. Thank you! You've successfully subscribed to newsletters! We value your inbox – it's free and you can unsubscribe anytime with one click. The actress passed away from a pulmonary embolism (blood clot in the lung) on January 30, sending shockwaves through Hollywood. Catherine O’Hara’s brother has opened up about a serious challenge the actress faced in the final stages of her life. He also shared a touching story about dreaming of Catherine shortly before her passing. Catherine was also recently remembered by her The Studio co-star, Seth Rogen, who promised to honor her in the show’s new season. Michael, while sharing that she lived away from him due to her career commitments, said that communication between them was limited, partly due to the distance, but mostly due to a complication arising from her declining health. Michael, revealed that Catherine “wasn’t talking much” towards the end of her life. Though he did not explicitly state that her health was the reason behind it, the Mayo Clinic notes that pulmonary embolism causes shortness of breath, which can hinder a person’s speech. Michael said that Catherine also avoided phone conversations — their main form of communication — because she lived in Los Angeles while he was based in Toronto. “I always cherish the times I can meet with a loved one in the dream state,” Michael said, before sharing that he was “hugging” Catherine when she appeared in his dream. This time, “I was visiting her, and she was in a new house that was being renovated, and she was really busy choosing furniture. And she said, ‘You can sleep here anytime, Michael. You can come over and stay anytime.” Michael explained that the dream was reminiscent of a real-life memory they shared when Catherine was starring in the sketch comedy“I was apprenticing at the Windsor Arms Hotel,” he recounted. “I would go over and sleep at her place some nights because she had an extra bedroom.” follows Matt Remick (Rogen), the newly appointed head of a fictional film production company, Continental Studios. The actress, who received a posthumous Actor Award for her role, was set to return for the sophomore season but missed filming, which began in early January. According to a source close to the production, the reason cited for her withdrawal at the time was “personal matters.” Rogen revealed on April 3 that the new installment will “not ignore” her passing, even though “heavy themes” don’t naturally align with the series. “If anything, we’re acknowledging the idea that we are a little anchor-less,” he said. Evan Goldberg, the show’s co-creator, admitted in the same interview that filming the new season without the actress “has been an unbelievable challenge” for the cast. Catherine O’Hara was also honored in the In Memoriam segment at the 2026 Oscars, Rachel McAdams paid tribute to her “fellow Canadian” O’Hara by calling her a “comedic genius and a scene-stealer.” “Absolute legend, that lady,” another added. Several others remembered Catherine O’Hara as their “movie mom.” By entering your email and clicking Subscribe, you're agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity. News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity. She spoke more about Dian Keaton than about Catherin





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Catherine O'hara Obituary The Studio Seth Rogen Hollywood Pulmonary Embolism

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