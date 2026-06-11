Holly Mills: 'The person I became through years of training died' as heptathlon career ends

Former Great Britain heptathlete Holly Mills discusses the toll injuries took on her career and the impact on her self-esteem and confidence.

Former Great Britain heptathlete Holly Mills says the person she became through years of training 'died' when injuries forced her away from the sport. Mills missed out on a place in the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 by just one place in the world rankings at the age of 21.

After finishing fourth at the World Indoor Championships and Commonwealth Games in 2022, a succession of injuries took their toll and at the end of 2025 Mills accepted her heptathlon career was over. Mills, from Andover in Hampshire, was hoping to follow in the footsteps of British Olympic medallists Jessica Ennis-Hill, Katarina Johnson-Thompson and Kelly Sotherton. After some impressive results things started to go wrong at the 2022 European Championships.

'I partially tore my Achilles, tried to keep going but it got to the point where I woke up on day two and could barely walk,' she added. 'The next couple of years is when all the injuries came to me at once. I ruptured my hamstring, I had a grade four stress fracture, I had a lot of knee issues.

' Despite months of gruelling rehab Mills could not hit the heights of her previous results. 'Once you've been at that level of international world class, coming back and only being kind of a national level, it doesn't light that fire like it used to,' she said. 'You feel like everyone is looking at you and thinking, what is going on? Why is Holly so bad?

And that really does impact your self-esteem and your confidence.

' I've moved into the hybrid space of training, my goal over the next couple of years is to develop into hopefully professional triathlons which I think my delusional brain thinks I can do. Many of my friends and family have said to me - 'this is the happiest we've seen you in so long.

There were points we did not think you were going to be able to drag yourself out of that hole and to see you've not only survived but you're now back thriving.





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Holly Mills Great Britain Heptathlete Heptathlon Injuries Career Olympics Tokyo Olympics European Championships World Indoor Championships Commonwealth Games Jessica Ennis-Hill Katarina Johnson-Thompson Kelly Sotherton Achilles Hamstring Stress Fracture Knee Issues Rehab Professional Triathlons

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