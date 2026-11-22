Ottawa Christmas markets see increased foot traffic and sales as surveys reveal over half of Canadians are actively seeking locally made holiday gifts.

Holiday shopping activity is intensifying in Ottawa as seasonal Christmas markets reopen across the nation's capital. This surge in consumer activity coincides with new data indicating that the " Buy Canadian" movement continues to influence purchasing decisions significantly. Shoppers are increasingly prioritizing locally made products for their gift lists, providing a vital boost to independent retailers and small business owners in the region.

Survey Reveals Strong Buy Canadian Sentiment

A recent survey conducted by Chartered Professional Accountants Canada confirms that fifty-six percent of shoppers are actively considering buying Canadian-made products during the holiday season. This sentiment is driving tangible results for local vendors, including Brenda Lewis, the owner of ForgetBKnot, an Ottawa-based business specializing in home goods. Lewis reports that her wholesale sales have increased by one hundred fifty percent compared to the previous year. She attributes this growth entirely to domestic demand, noting that all her recent wholesale customers are located in other Canadian provinces.

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Small Markets Support Local Vendors

Small-scale marketplaces play a crucial role in supporting these independent entrepreneurs, as evidenced by Lewis's participation in the Holiyay Craft Market at the National Arts Centre. Lewis emphasizes the community value of these gatherings, stating that they bring people together to support one another during challenging economic times. These local events allow vendors to connect directly with consumers who are eager to spend their money within the domestic economy, fostering a sense of community resilience.

Shoppers Prioritize Local Over Global Options

Consumers like Candice Pinto are adjusting their shopping strategies to align with their support for local economies. Pinto, who was shopping at the Holiyay market, explained that she is looking for perfect Christmas gifts for her husband and friends. She values the efficiency of these markets, which allow her to purchase gifts for three or four people in one visit. Pinto explicitly stated her commitment to keeping her spending north of the border, even if it means skipping a non-Canadian item that might otherwise be the perfect gift.

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Business Owners Seek End-of-Year Relief

For some Ottawa-based entrepreneurs, the current spending trend offers necessary relief after a slow start to the year. Surabhi Sood, owner of My Love For Paws, reported that the first three quarters of the year were particularly slow for her business. She notes that this sentiment is shared by many of her friends who also run small businesses. Sood remains hopeful that the gifting season will provide a boost through stocking stuffers and small local items, allowing her business to recover from earlier losses.

Unseasonable Weather Boosts Market Traffic

Weather conditions have also contributed to the increased activity at major holiday markets. At the Ottawa Christmas Market in Lansdowne, shoppers were able to take advantage of unusually warm temperatures, with the mercury reaching fifteen degrees Celsius on Sunday. This was twelve degrees higher than the seasonal average. Sember Wood, who works at Alija Confection's booth, noted that the balmy weather has helped increase foot traffic and sales compared to previous years. Despite concerns that the warm weather might reduce the festive atmosphere, the market has seen high levels of attendance since its launch on Friday.