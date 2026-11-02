Holiday Gift Guide: Criterion Kubrick Set and A24 Pattinson Dolls

Discover top holiday gifts for cinema fans, including the Criterion Stanley Kubrick collection, Robert Pattinson nesting dolls, and exclusive film merchandise.

Film enthusiasts and pop culture collectors have a diverse array of high-end merchandise options this holiday season. The market features exclusive items ranging from comprehensive box sets of classic cinema to quirky character replicas. Shoppers can find unique presents that cater to both serious movie historians and casual fans looking for novelty gifts.

Criterion Kubrick 4K Collection Details

The Criterion Collection released "The Complete Kubrick," a massive box set featuring four-kilobyte restorations of all thirteen Stanley Kubrick feature films. This compilation also includes his three short films and is available for the first time as a unified collection. The set contains the international version of "The Shining" and new audio commentaries for selected titles. Archivist Michael Chaiken managed the restoration process to ensure archival quality.

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Additional contents include unseen screen tests from "Lolita" and rare behind-the-scenes footage from "Full Metal Jacket." The package also houses a significant collection of archival interviews with the director. The retail price is listed at $599.95, though consumers may find holiday discounts available from retailers. This release represents a major milestone for Kubrick film preservation and distribution.

A24 Robert Pattinson Character Dolls

A24 merchandise has generated significant attention with a new nesting doll set featuring characters played by Robert Pattinson. The six-piece set includes figures from films such as "The Lighthouse," "Good Time," "Primetime," and "The Drama." The items are designed as humorous gifts for viewers who frequently quote lines from these specific productions.

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The dolls allow collectors to display multiple iconic characters in a single, space-saving display. This merchandise aligns with other apparel and paraphernalia currently available for fans of the studio's recent output. The set serves as a tangible tribute to Pattinson's diverse filmography over the last decade. Fans can also purchase related T-shirts and gift cards for local theaters.

Star Wars and Sofia Coppola Books

Insight Editions published "Star Wars Icons: Vader" by Anthony Breznican, a deep dive into the lore of the iconic villain. The book stems from Breznican's interviews with George Lucas and his lifelong admiration for the franchise. It features new interviews with Steven Spielberg, Dave Filoni, and Hayden Christensen. Christensen wrote the forward for this volume.

Similarly, Important Flowers and MACK released "Making Marie Antoinette" by photographer Andrew Durham. The book documents the production of Sofia Coppola's 2006 film through exclusive photographs. Durham captured images from the set through the Cannes premiere, offering a behind-the-scenes look at the third feature. This serves as an alternative for those who could not visit the Petit Trianon exhibit dedicated to the movie.

Fragrance and Party Game Releases

Karina Longworth collaborated with perfumer Joey Rosin to create "The Bisexuals," a fragrance inspired by Broadway star Libby Holman. Holman was the subject of Longworth's podcast series "You Must Remember This" and favored the scent Jungle Gardenia. The perfume honors Holman's signature aroma, which was also worn by Barbara Stanwyck, Joan Crawford, and Elizabeth Taylor. Prices for the fragrance range from $8 to $120.

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Cinephile released "We Pitch You a Movie Christmas," a holiday card game for movie lovers. Players use star cards, genres, and clichés to pitch new Christmas classic concepts. The game costs $25 and provides entertainment for gatherings. It appeals to fans who enjoy creative writing and film history trivia during the holiday season.