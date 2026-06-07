Hokit eyes Pereira showdown, sees Lewis fight as stepping stone at White House

Heavyweight prospect Hokit believes fighting Derrick Lewis at the White House will boost his stock for a future clash with Alex Pereira, despite seeing Lewis as a step down in competition.

Heavyweight contender Hokit is set to face Derrick Lewis in the co-main event of a historic UFC card at the White House , but the former NFL fullback already has his sights set on a much bigger prize-a showdown with light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira .

Hokit, who has quickly risen through the ranks with a brash persona and WWE-style promos, made it clear that he views Lewis as a step down in competition.

'I think I'm going down in competition from my last fight. Me beating Derrick Lewis doesn't bring no value to me, I don't think. But me fighting at the White House does. I think that's going to propel me to a fight with Alex Pereira,' Hokit told UFC on Paramount+.

The undefeated prospect is coming off a bloody unanimous decision win that marked the first time he saw the judges' scorecards in his professional career. Since making his UFC debut last year, Hokit has quickly gained attention not only for his performances inside the Octagon but also for his larger-than-life personality and bold predictions. A former NFL fullback, Hokit transitioned to MMA and has shown rapid improvement, with his wrestling and power punching becoming key weapons.

The fight against Lewis represents a major step up in name recognition, even if Hokit downplays the competitive challenge. The White House card, a rare event hosted at the iconic presidential residence, is expected to draw massive global attention, adding to the stakes for both fighters. Hokit believes that a dominant performance on such a stage will be the final piece needed to secure a title shot against Pereira, who has been dominating the light heavyweight division.

Pereira, known for his devastating striking and knockout power, has expressed interest in moving up to heavyweight, making a clash between the two a potential blockbuster. Meanwhile, Lewis enters the fight looking to rebound from a stoppage loss that snapped a two-fight knockout streak.

'The Black Beast' holds the record for the most KO/TKO wins in UFC history with 16 and remains one of the most dangerous heavyweights on the roster. Despite his recent setback, Lewis remains a fan favorite and a formidable opponent for anyone in the division. His power and experience make him a dangerous gatekeeper, and a win over him would certainly boost Hokit's resume, even if Hokit himself disagrees.

The co-main event at the White House is part of a unique event that combines sports and politics, with several prominent figures expected to attend. The UFC has worked closely with the White House to organize the event, which also features other high-profile bouts. In other MMA news, former two-division champion Daniel Cormier recently weighed in on a potential superfight with Jon Jones, stating that Jones has declined a massive financial offer to face him in a wrestling match.

Cormier, a former Olympic wrestler, expressed frustration that Jones would not accept the challenge, despite the lucrative purse. Meanwhile, the Professional Fighters League (PFL) announced the signing of a bantamweight fighter with a 5-1 record in the UFC, bolstering their roster for the upcoming season. The PFL continues to attract top talent as it expands its presence in the MMA landscape. The signing adds depth to the bantamweight division, which already features several contenders.

The fighter, who requested a fresh start, is expected to make his PFL debut later this year. As the MMA world buzzes with these developments, all eyes will be on the White House card, where Hokit and Lewis are set to deliver a memorable clash. Whether Hokit can back up his bold talk and earn a shot at Pereira remains to be seen, but one thing is certain-the heavyweight division is more exciting than ever





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