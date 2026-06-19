Hockey's Global Growth: Non-Traditional Nations Push for Olympic Inclusion

The Hockey News' archive release coincides with the rise of non-traditional hockey nations aiming for Olympic glory. While the traditional powerhouses continue to dominate, countries like Denmark, France, and Ukraine are making strides to challenge the status quo.

The Hockey News has unveiled its comprehensive archive to all THN subscribers, offering a treasure trove of 76 years of history, stories, and features. The Olympic stage in men's hockey has predominantly been dominated by five nations: Russia, Canada, the U.S., Sweden, and the Czech Republic.

Only Great Britain, fielding a team of Canadian military personnel, managed to break their stranglehold in 1936. However, with the global growth of hockey, several non-traditional countries are vying for a place among the world's top 12. Denmark, currently ranked 12th by the IIHF, narrowly missed qualifying for the 2010 Olympics after losing to Norway in a qualifying final.

Despite this setback, Denmark has produced world-class players like Frans Nielsen, Peter Regin, Jannik Hansen, Lars Eller, and Mikkel Boedker, who have all played in the NHL. Risto Pakarinen, THN's European correspondent, believes Denmark would have secured an Olympic spot if they had all their key players available. Other nations like France and Ukraine have also shown promise, with France climbing four spots to No. 14 in the world rankings in 2009.

Meanwhile, Ukraine, with the help of its NHL players, finished 10th at the 2002 Olympics, ahead of current Olympic teams Switzerland and Slovakia. With a large hockey-loving population and past Olympic appearances, countries like Ukraine and Kazakhstan are eager to make their mark on the global hockey stage





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