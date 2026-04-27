Hockey Player's Remarkable Return After Years Battling Heart Condition

Jacob LeGuerrier's NHL dreams were derailed by viral myocarditis. This is the story of his years-long recovery and eventual return to the ice, documented in a CBC Ottawa Creator's Network short film.

Jacob LeGuerrier, a former Montreal Canadiens prospect, faced a devastating setback at age 21 when diagnosed with viral myocarditis, a serious heart condition that threatened to end his hockey career.

While playing for the American Hockey League's Rockford IceHogs, he began experiencing chest pressure, a dull ache, and eventually, heart palpitations. Initially dismissing the symptoms as hockey-related, he soon realized the issue was far more serious, leading to a hospital diagnosis that sidelined him for years. The condition, involving inflammation of the heart muscle often triggered by a virus, required complete rest and a carefully monitored return to exercise, typically three to six months.

However, LeGuerrier’s recovery was far from straightforward, marked by periods of intense uncertainty, fear, and mental health struggles. He spent countless sleepless nights undergoing heart monitoring and faced setbacks even after being cleared for light exercise, with symptoms occasionally returning and triggering renewed anxiety. During his extended time away from the ice, LeGuerrier channeled his energy into other pursuits.

He launched Heartline Apparel, a clothing line with a portion of the proceeds donated to the University of Ottawa Heart Institute, and returned to school to pursue a degree in arts and health sciences at the University of Ottawa. These endeavors provided a sense of purpose and helped him cope with the emotional toll of his condition.

The journey was not without its challenges; even as his symptoms lessened, setbacks occurred, such as being unable to get out of bed after a practice session. Despite these hurdles, LeGuerrier remained determined to return to the sport he loved. His story, documented in a short film created in collaboration with CBC Ottawa’s Creator Network, titled 'Heartline,' highlights the resilience required to overcome such a significant health obstacle.

Dr. Chris Glover, an interventional cardiologist at the University of Ottawa Heart Institute, explains that while many recover relatively quickly from viral myocarditis, some experience prolonged symptoms and require extended recovery periods. Ultimately, LeGuerrier’s perseverance paid off. By late 2024, he was able to rejoin the ice, playing for the University of Ottawa's hockey team. His story serves as an inspiring example of overcoming adversity and pursuing one's passion in the face of significant health challenges.

The documentary details his emotional journey, from the initial shock of the diagnosis to the gradual rebuilding of his physical and mental strength. It underscores the importance of prioritizing heart health and the power of resilience. LeGuerrier’s experience also resonates with other athletes who have faced similar cardiac issues, such as Canadian player Alphonso Davies, who recently missed World Cup qualifying matches due to a heart muscle issue following a bout of COVID-19.

His journey is a testament to the dedication and support needed to navigate a serious medical condition and return to competitive athletics, demonstrating that even when dreams are put on hold, they can still be realized with determination and a positive outlook





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