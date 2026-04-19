Hockey NL Welcomes Eight New Inductees into Hall of Fame

Hockey NL announced its latest Hall of Fame class, honoring eight individuals for their significant contributions as players and builders. The distinguished group includes Chris Bartlett, John Drover, Dale Sullivan, Nicholas Aylward, Charlie Kearsey, and Bernard Tobin, recognizing their decades of dedication and impact on the sport within the province.

Hockey NL has announced its newest Hall of Fame inductees, recognizing eight individuals for their exceptional contributions to the sport. The Hockey NL Hall of Fame Selection Committee meticulously chose these honorees, acknowledging their significant achievements and their rightful place among the province's hockey elite. This distinguished group will be celebrated at the upcoming Hockey NL Annual General Meeting.

Among the recognized players is Chris Bartlett, whose impressive career spanned playing and coaching across Newfoundland and Labrador. Bartlett’s playing days included stints in the Maritime Junior A Hockey League with the St. John Alpines and Charlottetown Abbies, followed by a dominant senior career where he secured multiple Herder Memorial Trophy championships, an AESHL scoring title, and MVP honors, solidifying his position as one of the league’s all-time leading scorers. Known for his fierce intensity, leadership, and well-rounded game, Bartlett also captained teams and collected numerous provincial accolades, including rookie of the year and multiple league titles. His influence extended significantly into his coaching career, where he guided teams at high school, junior, minor, and provincial levels, achieving Atlantic Championships, league titles, and earning multiple Coach of the Year awards. Bartlett’s ability to foster player development, inspire teams, and elevate hockey programs, coupled with his decades of commitment, has established a lasting legacy in provincial hockey.

John Drover is another notable player and builder being inducted. His impactful hockey journey in Newfoundland and Labrador included international experience with Team Atlantic at the 1992 Under-17 World Hockey Championship and playing in the AHL with the St. John Flames and in the OHL with the Kingston Frontenacs. Provincially, Drover was a standout offensive force in senior hockey, earning multiple championships and individual awards, including a Boyle Trophy and tournament MVP. Beyond his playing prowess, Drover has dedicated over 25 years to coaching at the minor, female, and AAA levels, leading several teams to provincial championships. His dedication to player development and the growth of the sport has cemented his legacy as a deserving Hall of Fame inductee.

Dale Sullivan, honored in the Player Category, has a remarkable hockey career as both a player and builder. His achievements span provincial, national, and international stages. Sullivan represented Team Atlantic at the Under-17 World Hockey Championship and was drafted by the Dallas Stars in 2001. He also played a pivotal role in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, where he helped lead his team to a President’s Cup and a Memorial Cup final appearance. Returning to Newfoundland and Labrador, Sullivan excelled in senior hockey with the Southern Shore Breakers and Clarenville Caribous, clinching an Allan Cup in 2010-11 and a Herder Memorial Trophy in 2012, consistently being among the league’s top performers. Post-playing career, Sullivan transitioned into coaching, leading the Southern Shore Junior Breakers to a championship and contributing to multiple Herder-winning teams, while also nurturing young talent through his Island Sentinels Hockey Program. His leadership, success, and commitment to developing future generations have left an indelible mark on provincial hockey.

In the Builder Category, Nicholas Aylward has demonstrated over three decades of commitment to developing and sustaining hockey on the Southern Shore. His involvement began in minor hockey in 1992, where he served in various capacities, including coach, president, and executive member, fostering robust youth programs and collaborations with neighboring associations. Aylward has also been a crucial figure in arena management as the longest-serving member of the Southern Shore Ken Williams Arena Board, ensuring its long-term viability. He has actively supported senior and junior hockey for over 25 years, contributing in numerous ways. Beyond his formal roles, Aylward has consistently acted as a community leader, spearheading fundraising efforts, mentoring individuals, and advocating for hockey, particularly during challenging economic periods. His influence extends to school sports, inspiring new generations of players and coaches and earning him multiple awards for his outstanding volunteerism and leadership.

Charlie Kearsey, also recognized in the Builder Category, has made a substantial and enduring impact on Newfoundland and Labrador hockey through over 35 years of dedicated service, primarily in junior hockey. His involvement began with the Junior Celtics, where he held significant leadership positions such as President, Vice President, and General Manager. Kearsey later transitioned to provincial leadership, serving as Eastern Director, Vice Chair for 11 years, and ultimately as Chair of the Hockey Newfoundland Junior Council for five years, demonstrating sustained dedication to the governance and advancement of junior hockey in the province.

Bernard Tobin, another inductee in the Builder Category, will be honored for his extensive contributions to the sport. While specific details of Tobin's accomplishments were not fully elaborated in the provided text, his selection by the committee signifies a profound and lasting impact on hockey in Newfoundland and Labrador.





NTVNewsNL / 🏆 54. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Hockey NL Hall Of Fame Inductees Newfoundland And Labrador Hockey Sports Recognition

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Hockey Analyst Insights, Kleven's Playoff Status, and Marsch's Fan DirectivesTSN Hockey analysts Cameron Gaunce and Martin Biron are set to share their expert opinions. The Ottawa Senators are hopeful for defenseman Jakob Kleven's return for Game 1, with coach D.J. Smith highlighting his importance. Meanwhile, soccer manager Jesse Marsch is calling for a red-out for an upcoming World Cup match, urging fans to wear team colors. In golf, Rory McIlroy reflects on a significant win and acknowledges the need for further improvement, while Weir focuses on sharpening his short game.

Read more »

Chris Pronger Reflects on Hockey Legacy, Playoff Intensity, and Changing Game in New BookHall of Fame defenseman Chris Pronger shares insights from his career and observations on the modern NHL in his new book, discussing playoff pressure, team sacrifice, and the evolution of the game.

Read more »

From Amblyopia to Viral Fame: A Journey of Self-AcceptanceA viral TikTok trend featuring an eighth-grade school photo sparked a powerful journey of self-acceptance for the poster, who had long struggled with amblyopia (lazy eye) and the bullying it caused. The experience led to a re-evaluation of past insecurities and a renewed pursuit of a comedy career.

Read more »

FBI Director Patel Defends Olympic Hockey Game Attendance Amidst ScrutinyFBI Director Patel has defended his attendance at the Winter Olympics hockey gold medal game, citing his official duties in leading security for American citizens and athletes. He framed the trip as a necessity for law enforcement and security coordination, downplaying any personal aspect and vowing to ignore external criticism.

Read more »

Whit Fraser talks career, hockey and Governor General coverage in new bookFor Whit Fraser, it all started with a leap of faith — taking a job in Canada’s Far North.

Read more »

Royal St. John’s Regatta Committee now accepting nominations for Hall of FameThe Royal St. John’s Regatta Committee is now accepting nominations for 2026 inductees into the Royal St. John’s Regatta Hall of Fame. “Remembering our history and recognizing those who have given to the Royal St. John’s Regatta, not only honours our past, but inspires our future”, said Royal St. John’s Regatta Committee President, Keith White.

Read more »