CBC Sports unveils a refreshed baby-blue identity for Hockey Night in Canada, shifting focus from the NHL to the PWHL for the 2026-27 season.

CBC Sports has officially unveiled a refreshed visual identity for the iconic broadcast program Hockey Night in Canada, signaling a major strategic pivot toward professional women's hockey. The Canadian public broadcaster announced the rebranding in conjunction with the upcoming 2026-27 Premier Women's Hockey League season, marking the end of an era defined by NHL coverage.

Evolution of the Hockey Night in Canada Brand Identity

The new branding introduces a distinct baby-blue color scheme that serves as a modern reinterpretation of the visual aesthetic used by the program between 1952 and 1998. This design choice represents a deliberate callback to the franchise's historical roots while establishing a fresh, contemporary image suitable for the current broadcast landscape. Fans first encountered the new visual identity in a dedicated launch video released by the network earlier this week.

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This rebrand follows a significant shift in broadcasting rights that occurred in June, when CBC Sports confirmed it could not reach a new agreement with Rogers Sports and Media for the broadcast of National Hockey League games on Saturday nights. The decision ended a long-standing tradition that traced its origins to the program's very first radio broadcasts in 1931. While Rogers retained exclusive solo rights to the NHL and launched its own separate branding for men's hockey, CBC maintained ownership of the Hockey Night in Canada name and brand equity.

Key Personnel and Broadcast Team Composition

The network has assembled a specialized commentary and hosting lineup to cover the upcoming PWHL schedule, drawing heavily on talent with deep connections to the franchise's history. Daniella Ponticelli, a familiar voice to PWHL audiences, will handle play-by-play duties. She will be supported by color commentator Becky Kellar and rinkside reporter Rob Pizzo. This core group brings together individuals who have been central figures in previous iterations of the broadcast during the NHL era.

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Hosting duties will be managed by award-winning sportscaster Andi Petrillo, who is well-regarded for her fixture work on CBC Sports. She will lead a studio panel alongside Cassie Campbell-Pascall, a four-time Olympic medalist and hockey legend. The panel will also feature Hailey Salvian, a writer for The Athletic, providing diverse analytical perspectives for the audience. The inclusion of Petrillo, Ponticelli, and Campbell-Pascall explicitly bridges the gap between the network's historical NHL coverage and its new focus on the women's game.

2026-27 PWHL Broadcast Schedule and Impact

The first live application of the new brand identity and broadcast team will occur on December 5 when the show debuts as part of CBC Sports' new Saturday night schedule. The premiere will feature a matchup between the Hamilton Havoc and the Montreal Victoire. This specific game serves as the official kickoff for the 2026-27 season under the refreshed banner. The network has committed to providing Hockey Night in Canada coverage for eight PWHL games throughout the season.

Beyond the eight flagship broadcasts, CBC Sports will air an additional 18 PWHL contests this season to ensure comprehensive coverage of the league. The network is sharing the Canadian broadcast rights for these extra games with several other major media partners. TSN and Rogers Sportsnet will handle portions of the schedule, while Amazon Prime will broadcast games on Tuesday nights. This multi-platform approach ensures that the PWHL receives widespread national exposure. The transition marks a definitive step in the growth and professionalization of the Premier Women's Hockey League in Canada.