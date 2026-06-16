Hockey Night in Canada Ends CBC Broadcast Run After 12-Year Sub-Licensing Deal

The iconic Hockey Night in Canada program will no longer air on CBC Television after the current season, ending a 75-year presence on the public broadcaster. The sub-licensing deal with Rogers Communications was not renewed, shifting all NHL Saturday night broadcasts exclusively to Sportsnet platforms as the first year of Rogers' massive new NHL rights agreement begins.

The iconic Hockey Night in Canada program, a cornerstone of Canadian culture and CBC television for nearly seven decades, will not air on the public broadcaster after the current season.

The sub-licensing agreement between Rogers Communications and the CBC, which allowed the program to be shown on CBC, expired at the conclusion of the Stanley Cup playoffs. The two parties did not renew the partnership for the 2026-27 season, marking the first time in the program's history that it will be unavailable to Canadian audiences via the CBC. This development comes during the first year of Rogers' extensive 12-year, $11-billion broadcast rights deal with the National Hockey League.

While the CBC will retain the Hockey Night in Canada brand and its associated trademarks, the actual broadcast rights and production will remain solely with Rogers and its Sportsnet network. The decision ends a long-standing arrangement where the CBC provided a crucial platform for national reach, helping to maintain the tradition of Saturday night hockey for millions of Canadians.

For generations, the program's familiar voices and visual elements, such as the distinctive baby blue blazers worn by hosts, were deeply woven into the fabric of Canadian identity. The partnership between Rogers and the CBC began in 2013-14 after Rogers secured the initial NHL rights. This sub-licensing model allowed Sportsnet to produce the broadcasts while using CBC's terrestrial network to maximize audience penetration.

Over the years, Hockey Night in Canada consistently drew massive weekly viewership, often averaging around 7.5 million Canadians across multiple platforms. The end of the CBC's involvement signals a significant shift in how hockey is presented to the national audience. In response, the CBC announced plans to launch a new Saturday night prime-time show focused on Canadian athletes and amateur sports.

This new programming block will include coverage of events like the 2026 Commonwealth Games, women's professional leagues, and more than 20 major world championships. The move reflects a strategic pivot for the public broadcaster following what it described as the "unprecedented success" of the Milan-Cortina Olympic Games. The CBC framed its decision as part of an evolving sports strategy to tell different kinds of Canadian stories. Industry observers and historians note the profound cultural loss.

Michael McKinley, author of "Hockey Night in Canada: 60 Seasons," expressed deep sentiment about the change, stating, "I can't imagine it... I don't want to imagine it.

" He emphasized that broadcasting hockey was integral to the CBC's national mandate. "I think it was part of (the CBC's) mandate to do it. They got it right for a long time," McKinley said. The joint statement from Sportsnet and the CBC acknowledged the successful 12-year partnership while expressing hope for future collaborations.

It reiterated Sportsnet's commitment to continuing the Saturday night hockey tradition, albeit exclusively on its own platforms. This separation underscores the increasing commercialization of sports media in Canada, where corporate giants like Rogers control the lucrative broadcast rights. The programming shift also highlights the challenges faced by public broadcasters in competing for high-cost professional sports content.

For now, the familiar opening notes of the Hockey Night in Canada theme will no longer precede a game on CBC Television, closing a definitive chapter on a cherished national institution as it migrates fully to the private sports network





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