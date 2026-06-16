Hockey Night in Canada Ends 75-Year Run on CBC as Rogers' Exclusive NHL Coverage Begins

The historic Hockey Night in Canada program will no longer air on CBC after the expiration of a sub-licensing deal with Rogers Communications, marking the first time in over seven decades that the iconic Saturday night tradition is unavailable on the public broadcaster.

TORONTO - After nearly 75 years as a cornerstone of Canadian television, Hockey Night in Canada will not return to CBC next season. The sub-licensing agreement that allowed the program to air on the public broadcaster expired following the Stanley Cup playoffs, and no extension was reached for the 2026-27 season, coinciding with the start of Rogers Communications ' new 12-year, $11 billion NHL broadcast rights deal.

This development ends a partnership that, since 2014, saw Sportsnet produce NHL games that aired on both its own channels and CBC, preserving the Saturday night tradition for millions of Canadians. In a joint statement, Sportsnet and the CBC acknowledged the end of the 12-year collaboration, emphasizing that Sportsnet would continue the Hockey Night in Canada brand exclusively.

"Watching hockey on Saturday night is a time-honoured tradition for Canadians, and Sportsnet is privileged to continue delivering that tradition," the statement read, while adding that both parties looked forward to future opportunities to work together. The CBC, however, will retain the Hockey Night in Canada brand and its associated intellectual property, meaning the program itself will persist but solely on Rogers' platforms. For many Canadians, the removal of HNIC from the national public broadcaster is almost unthinkable.

"I can't imagine it," said Michael McKinley, author of Hockey Night in Canada: 60 Seasons. "I mean, I can imagine it. I don't want to imagine it.

" The CBC plans to replace Saturday night hockey with a new prime-time show that will highlight Canadian athletes competing domestically and internationally, including coverage of the 2026 Commonwealth Games, women's professional leagues, and over 20 major world championships. This shift represents a significant departure from the CBC's longstanding role in hockey broadcasting, a relationship that began on television in 1952 and became woven into the national identity.

Voices like Foster Hewitt, Dick Irvin, Bob Cole, Ron MacLean, Don Cherry, and Dave Hodge became the soundtrack to winter for generations, and the iconic baby blue blazers with the puck-and-stick logo were as recognizable as the anthems themselves.

"The CBC brand was so dynamic and so finely created and presented that it defined a way of (the) telling of the sports story," McKinley reflected. The partnership with Rogers began in 2013 when the telecom giant secured a 12-year, $5.2 billion rights deal with the NHL. A sub-licensing arrangement allowed CBC to continue airing HNIC in English, while a separate French-language deal was struck with TVA.

Under that structure, Sportsnet controlled production, editorial content, and advertising, while the CBC provided a vast over-the-air reach, helping to maintain the tradition and cross-promote CBC programming. The initial four-year deal, starting in 2014-15, was extended and then expanded into a seven-year agreement in 2019, with Rogers stating it would ensure HNIC reached the maximum number of Canadians across CBC, Sportsnet, and Citytv.

At its peak, HNIC consistently ranked among the top five programs in the country, averaging 7.5 million viewers weekly. The games were also accessible digitally via CBC's website and apps as well as Rogers/Sportsnet platforms. This arrangement came after earlier experiments with streaming rights; Rogers had previously sub-licensed Monday night games to Amazon Prime Video for two seasons, an agreement that concluded this spring. The Canadian Pres





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