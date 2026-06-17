Hockey Legend Bryan Trottier Honoured on Canada Post Stamp Celebrating Indigenous Sport Leaders

Canada Post has released stamps honouring three Indigenous sport leaders, including Hockey Hall of Famer Bryan Trottier, Chief Wilton Littlechild and Edward Lennie, as part of its 2026 Indigenous Leaders series. The stamps, unveiled in Calgary, recognize the significant contributions of these individuals to sport and Indigenous culture in Canada.

Hockey Hall of Famer Bryan Trottier is among three distinguished Indigenous sport leaders featured in Canada Post's 2026 Indigenous Leaders stamp series. The stamps, which were unveiled on Wednesday at the Calgary Public Library, celebrate the profound impact of First Nations, Inuit, and Métis individuals who have preserved culture and improved quality of life for Indigenous peoples across Canada.

Trottier, a six-time Stanley Cup champion, joins Chief Wilton Littlechild and the late Edward Lennie in this recognition, highlighting a legacy of leadership and achievement in sports. Trottier, who identifies as Cree, Métis, Chippewa, and Irish, is renowned for his stellar 18-season NHL career, primarily with the New York Islanders, where he remains the franchise's all-time leader in points and assists.

His hockey accolades include four Stanley Cups with the Islanders, two with the Pittsburgh Penguins, and a seventh as an assistant coach with the Colorado Avalanche in 2001. Beyond his on-ice exploits, Trottier has been a dedicated mentor, co-founding the Aboriginal Alumni Hockey Team. This organization travels across Canada, playing games, offering clinics, and providing mentorship to Indigenous youth, fostering dreams in sport and beyond.

"You can dream about playing the NHL, scoring goals, winning the Stanley Cup. You don't dream about getting your face on a Canadian stamp," Trottier reflected in an interview.

"The fact that they're recognizing the Indigenous aspect of my heritage, I think, is really awesome. Hopefully it inspires generations of Indigenous kids out there that have dreams of achieving something fun, whether it's in sport or art or music or whatever their dreams are.

" Chief Wilton Littlechild, an 82-year-old from Maskwacis, Alberta, is a respected former Member of Parliament and served as a commissioner for the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada. His contributions to sport are manifold, having helped establish the National Indian Athletic Association, the North American Indigenous Games, and the World Indigenous Nations Games. These initiatives have created vital platforms for Indigenous athletes to compete and celebrate their cultures.

Trottier, who has known Littlechild for 35 to 40 years, praised his friend's inspirational spirit and dedication.

"He's quite the inspirational talker. I really enjoy our friendship, and he's someone we all look up to," Trottier said. Littlechild's stamp portrait depicts him in his signature cowboy hat alongside young athletes running over Alberta's rolling hills, symbolizing his lifelong encouragement of youth participation in sport. Edward Lennie, who passed away in 2020 at the age of 86, hailed from Inuvik and was instrumental in preserving Arctic sports.

He helped found the Northern Games and dedicated his life to coaching athletes in traditional disciplines such as the kneel jump, high kick, and arm pull. His stamp design features his portrait paired with an image of the high kick set against a starkly beautiful Arctic landscape, connecting his legacy to the land and traditions he championed. Lennie's work ensured that Indigenous sporting traditions in the North were maintained and celebrated for future generations.

Each stamp in the series intricately combines a portrait of the honouree with an iconic image representing their contribution to sport. Trottier's design captures his focused NHL persona matched with a triumphant photograph of him hoisting the Stanley Cup, a moment emblematic of his championship pedigree. The 2026 series continues the tradition started by Canada Post in 2022, which aims to highlight the achievements of First Nations, Inuit, and Métis people from diverse fields.

These stamps serve as a national tribute, circulating stories of resilience, leadership, and cultural pride through the simple act of mailing a letter, thereby inspiring Canadians from all walks of life





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Bryan Trottier Indigenous Leaders Canada Post Stamp Hockey Hall Of Fame Stanley Cup Wilton Littlechild Edward Lennie Indigenous Sport Truth And Reconciliation Commission Arctic Sports North American Indigenous Games Aboriginal Alumni Hockey Team

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