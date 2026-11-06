Hockey Helps the Homeless in Dartmouth Raises Over $350,000 With 330 Players

The Hockey Helps the Homeless tournament at the RBC Centre in Dartmouth raised more than $350,000 with 330 players on 22 teams. Proceeds support Vets Canada, Adsum for Women & Children, and Souls Harbour Rescue Mission.

The Hockey Helps the Homeless tournament in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, raised more than $350,000 at the RBC Centre arena complex on Friday. The one-day event featured 330 players across 22 teams and included 36 games.

Each team roster included a former NHL player alongside amateur athletes of various ages and skill levels. Tournament chair Don Murray said the Dartmouth gathering is now the largest and fastest-growing tournament of its kind in Canada. He confirmed the event drew 330 players and 22 teams this year. Murray added that the homeless issue is a major concern in Nova Scotia and that people must rally behind the cause.

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Former NHL Stars Join Cause

Former NHL player Brandon Prust participated for the fourth consecutive year. Prust played 486 games in the NHL over nine seasons. He said hockey in Canada brings everyone together and described the tournament as a great way to have fun while raising money for a critical cause. All proceeds from the tournament will directly benefit Vets Canada, Adsum for Women & Children, a Halifax-based emergency shelter, and Souls Harbour Rescue Mission.

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Souls Harbour Rescue Mission operates 14 locations across Nova Scotia, providing meals and housing. Cherry Laxton, CEO of Souls Harbour Rescue Mission, said the donations will feed thousands and shelter hundreds in overnight facilities for women, children, and men in recovery programs. She described the impact as touching countless lives. Murray said there are 23 Hockey Helps the Homeless tournaments held across Canada each year.

Tournament Expands With Goals

The Nova Scotia event began in 2018 and has since generated more than one million dollars in total. Organizers hope to expand the local tournament to 40 teams in the future. That would more than double their current fundraising capacity. Murray said the committee wants to compete with and match other national efforts and raise the bar for everyone.

He expressed confidence that the event can grow to raise more than a million dollars in a single day. Prust said former professional players enjoy the opportunity to play, meet fans, and leverage their talents for a good cause. He noted that the event is a great way to get everyone together, have fun, and raise money. The structure required each of the 22 teams to include a former NHL player, ensuring high-level engagement and visibility for the charity.

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Sustained Aid For Homeless

The increasing popularity of the event allows beneficiary organizations to plan for sustained assistance rather than one-time relief. Organizers believe that rallying behind the homeless issue is necessary to address both the root causes and immediate effects of housing insecurity. The success of the Dartmouth event demonstrates the power of sports communities to mobilize resources for social welfare.

With plans to double the number of teams, the long-term vision is to create a permanent and powerful force for good in Nova Scotia and beyond. The committee remains focused on matching national efforts and maximizing the financial return for charities. As the tournament continues to grow, organizers hope to exceed one million dollars in a single day. The event has become a key source of support for organizations combating homelessness across Nova Scotia.