Hockey Canada Forms National Teams Advisory Group

Hockey Canada announced the formation of a new National Teams Advisory Group featuring five prominent hockey leaders to mentor national teams.

Hockey Canada officially announced the creation of a new National Teams Advisory Group on Wednesday, bringing together five of the most experienced figures in the sport. The organization stated that Steve Yzerman, Shane Doan, Doug Armstrong, Brad Treliving, and Bruce Cassidy will serve on this new body to support the national program. This strategic move aims to consolidate leadership and expertise across all levels of Canadian hockey. The group is designed to provide high-level mentorship and strategic guidance to the organization's men's, women's, and para hockey teams. It will also offer specialized support to the hockey operations department. This development marks a significant shift in how Hockey Canada structures its national team operations. By assembling such a distinguished group, the organization signals its commitment to maintaining elite performance standards.

Group Role and Organizational Structure

The primary function of this newly formed advisory group is to deliver mentorship and leadership to the national teams. According to the official press release issued by Hockey Canada, the group will provide hockey acumen to the various squads. This includes the men's national team, the women's national team, and the para hockey teams. The advisory body is also tasked with supporting the broader hockey operations department. This structure ensures that strategic decisions are informed by deep institutional knowledge. It creates a centralized hub of expertise that can guide long-term planning. The involvement of these five individuals brings a wealth of past success to the table. Their collective experience spans decades of international competition and professional management.

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Steve Yzerman and Shane Doan Roles

Steve Yzerman brings extensive executive experience to the advisory group. He served as the general manager for the Canadian men's national team at the 2010 and 2014 Winter Olympics. He also held the role for the 2007, 2008, and 2013 IIHF World Championships. Currently, Yzerman is the owner of the Western Hockey League's Kamloops Blazers. His previous front-office roles include positions with the St. Louis Blues and the Arizona Coyotes. He also served as the general manager for the Canadian men's national team at the 2022 Winter Olympics and the 2022 World Championship. Shane Doan complements this expertise with his current ownership role and past executive contributions. Together, they provide a stable foundation for the group's strategic direction.

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Doug Armstrong and Brad Treliving Experience

Doug Armstrong was appointed as the general manager for the Canadian men's national team in July. He previously served as the general manager of the St. Louis Blues for seven seasons. He also held a similar role with the Buffalo Sabres for eight seasons. His experience includes guiding the national team through multiple major tournaments. Brad Treliving adds significant recent experience to the group. He most recently served as the general manager of the Toronto Maple Leafs for three seasons. Prior to that, he was the general manager of the Calgary Flames for nine seasons. Treliving was the general manager for the Canadian men's national team at the 2026 World Championship. He also served as co-general manager at the 2016 World Championship. Their backgrounds in NHL management provide practical insights into player development.

Bruce Cassidy's Coaching Expertise

Bruce Cassidy joins the group with a strong background in coaching and tactical leadership. He had already been hired by Hockey Canada in September as a special advisor. In that role, he supported Daniele Sauvageau, the general manager of the national women's team. Cassidy was a head coach in the National Hockey League for parts of nine seasons. He won a Stanley Cup with the Vegas Golden Knights in 2023. He served as an assistant coach for the Canadian men's national team at the 4 Nations Face-Off in 2025. He is also scheduled to coach at the Winter Olympics in 2026. His on-ice expertise ensures the group has a direct link to modern coaching strategies. This diversity of roles strengthens the overall advisory capability.