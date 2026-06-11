Hockey Analyst Mike Johnson Discusses Dylan Larkin Trade Request, Minnesota's Potential Fit, and Yzerman's Quinn Hughes Decision

TSN Hockey Analyst Mike Johnson shares his insights on Dylan Larkin's trade request from the Red Wings, the potential fit of Minnesota as a destination for Larkin, and whether Steve Yzerman made a mistake by not going all in for Quinn Hughes last December.

TSN Hockey Analyst Mike Johnson to discuss Dylan Larkin requesting a trade from the Red Wings, why Minnesota could be a good fit for Larkin, and whether Steve Yzerman made a mistake by not going all in for Quinn Hughes last December.

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Mike Johnson Dylan Larkin Trade Request Minnesota Steve Yzerman Quinn Hughes Decision Hockey Analyst TSN Hockey News Hockey Discussion Hockey Trade Rumors Hockey Team News Hockey Player News Hockey Team Analysis Hockey Team Performance Hockey Team Strategy Hockey Team News Hockey Team Analysis Hockey Team Performance Hockey Team Strategy Hockey Team News Hockey Team Analysis Hockey Team Performance Hockey Team Strategy Hockey Team News Hockey Team Analysis Hockey Team Performance Hockey Team Strategy

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