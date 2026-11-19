A social media trend called hobbymaxxing has Gen Zers packing their evenings with multiple hobbies, from Pilates to pole dancing, to counter doomscrolling. Experts warn that overloading your schedule can add stress instead of relief.

A social media trend called hobbymaxxing has young people packing their free time with an intense stack of hobbies. After their 9 to 5, many Gen Zers fill their 5 to 9 with Pilates, needlepoint, Sudoku, book clubs and more.

Then they film it all for TikTok and Instagram followers. The trend has gained popularity recently, with aesthetic TikTok vlogs influencing people to put down their phones and pick up more hobbies. For Bao Le, an 18-year-old from Germany, hobbymaxxing has always been part of her life, even before it had a name.

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Gen Z Enthusiastically Embraces Hobbies

As an only child, she remembers her mother encouraging and financing any hobby she was drawn to, which is why she played violin, piano and swam as a child. When the trend started spreading on social media, Le was all in, filming her hobby stack of Sudoku, nail art, working out, reading, drawing, DJing, editing vlogs for her YouTube channel and most recently pole dancing, all while in school.

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The word hobby comes from hobi, which appeared as a term for a small horse. A toy wooden horse that gained popularity in the early 1800s was called the hobbyhorse. To ride one's hobbyhorse came to mean following one's favorite pastime, and hobby stuck to mean any preferred leisure activity.

In his book Hobbies: Leisure and the Culture of Work in America, Steven M. Gelber explains how hobbies bridged the two worlds of work and home together in the 19th century. Hobbies became a socially valued leisure activity because they offer relief from work while mirroring the productivity you are rewarded for at work, motivating you to keep getting better at them.

Hobbies Provide Purpose And Community

Jessica Bone, principal research fellow in epidemiology and statistics at University College London, notes the gaps hobbies can fill in our lives, especially those not fulfilled through work. They can increase our sense of purpose, help connect us with a new community and even increase life satisfaction. The younger generation heard the positives of hobbies and turned it up a notch, which happens to most activities that are maxxed.

Bone says a truly beneficial curated stack of hobbies should split across physical, creative and social categories, each of which would benefit a different aspect of your life. Psychologically, hobbies can help build self-esteem and confidence, practice problem solving or use different parts of your brain than you do at work, Bone added, noting that the social benefits stem from finding groups of people with similar interests. Physical benefits come from any kind of movement.

Le's hobby stack mimics a similar categorization method: crafty, musical, engaging her brain and sports. She says the biggest benefit to hobbymaxxing is how it has helped her reduce screen time. When you reach flow state, you don't really think of your phone, Le said. But the phone, or more so the views, in a somewhat contradictory way, brings some motivation too.

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Social Media Exposes Hobbymaxxing Motivation

Filming her hobbies for her day-in-the-life videos on TikTok help keep Le motivated to do her hobbies. It is the exposure but also the interactions, like when a follower messaged her saying they picked up Sudoku because of her videos. It is nice knowing you are an inspiration for people, she said. At its core, hobbymaxxing can be incredibly beneficial, but it is important to know when to take a step back.

Once you get up to the very extreme end of the spectrum, if people are trying to fit in loads of stuff around work, that could get to a point where actually it is adding stress to your life, Bone said. It is important to remember that a hobby is something you are choosing to do, so making it another job can defeat its purpose, she said.

Also, the level at which you do certain hobbies will influence the rest of your stack. Training for a marathon takes up a lot more mental and physical energy than a casual run, so it may not be the best idea to also stack on learning a new instrument or taking on a big sewing project at the same time.

Avoid Draining Mental Energy With Hobbies

If you don't have that mental space or energy to engage with that then you can imagine that might become a draining process, rather than something that actually brings pleasure and enjoyment to your life, Bone added. Le's advice for novice hobbymaxxers is to do things you love and avoid the pressure to be perfect.

It is important to maximize the joy of doing it, the thrill of doing it and also falling in love with being a beginner because it is so cool seeing your process over time and then looking back and seeing how far you have come, she said.